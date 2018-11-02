County clerk reminds voters of important Election Day details

MANISTEE — Tuesday’s mid-term election is rapidly approaching and Manistee County Clerk Jill Nowak issued a reminder on Friday morning on some things those planning to cast a ballot should keep in mind.

“The polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Nowak. “People in Manistee County will be voting in their regular precinct, but we do have one slight change in one precinct.”

Nowak said that will occur for people who normally voted in Manistee at the upper level of the Divine Mercy Parish Center building. The move was generated because the community dinner is always held at that location on Tuesdays.

“They always voted on the top floor, but this time they will be going to the lower level where the parking lot is located in the back of the building,” said Nowak. “It is the same address, same location, but on a different floor of the building where they will vote.”

Other than that one slight change, everyone else in the county will be voting in their same location.

Nowak also reminded voters the need to correctly fill in the ovals on their ballots when voting for a particular candidate. She said they also have to remember that for write-in candidates they also have to fill in the oval and write-in the person’s name. Only those candidates who have officially filed for write-in status will have their vote count if their name is written in.

“If there is a mark inside the oval the machine will pick it up, but if it gets too far outside the oval or if they circle the oval the machine will not pick it up,” said Nowak. “So it is important that they color in the oval so it can be read.”

Nowak said people also need to remember to bring photo identification with them when they come to vote.

“Any type of photo identification will work,” said Nowak. “It does not have to be their address identification and could be another state’s photo identification. If they don’t have an ID they are still allowed to vote if they sign the affidavit on the back of the application to vote that says they don’t have one with them. They will still be allowed to vote as long as they are on that precinct polling list.”

Nowak said it is law that they must check the identification even if the precinct workers know the voter or it is a relative.

“(Precinct workers) are instructed to check IDs for every voter,” said Nowak.

People wanting to get a look at a sample ballot can do so.

“If they go to michigan.gov/vote they can go in and put in their precinct,” said Nowak. “It will ask for some identification and it will bring up their ballot. They can also check at that location if they are registered to vote, where their precinct is located and who their clerk is. That is a state website and it is very informative.”

Nowak said there is lots on the ballot, and she would recommend people take the time to visit that website to help prepare when they vote on Tuesday.

“We also have sample ballots in our office as do the local (township and city) clerks on their walls in precincts so people can review both candidates and proposals,” said Nowak.

All indications are pointing to a larger than normal turnout of voters and people should keep that in mind when they decide to go to the polls to cast a ballot.

“Our AV (absentee) ballots are up and that is just an indication that there is a lot of interest in this election,” said Nowak. “We are expecting a larger voter turnout. At 8 p.m. the clerks put a precinct worker in line and anyone that is in front of that worker can vote, but if someone comes in after that time they will not be able to vote if it is after 8 p.m.”

Nowak reminded the general public to the importance of voting.

“It is one of the most important responsibilities that we have to vote and I encourage everyone to vote because every vote does count,” said Nowak. “We have seen throughout numerous elections where a vote does make a difference.”

People are also reminded they can’t mark one box to vote straight ticket. Votes must be cast in each race for them to be counted.