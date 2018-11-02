Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

City, country club share water project

Manistee city officials and representatives of the Manistee Golf and Country Club have agreed to work together on a project which they hope will yield benefits for both groups. City officials have been looking for a way to resolve a problem along 12th Street with storm water overflow. At present, drainage from 12th is moving directly west contributing to an erosion problem on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Due to existing upgrades, the flow cannot be directed east into the city sewer system. This is where the country club enters the picture. Natural features on the golf course can be altered to create a pond that will feed overflow to a stable ravine leading to Lake Michigan. The new pond will enhance the aesthetics of the course.

40 YEARS AGO

Now playing

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Tim Conway in “The Billion Dollar Hobo” rated G. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. In addition to Conway’s comedy are a Burt Reynolds double feature at the Chippewa Drive-In. “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Gator” will play Nov. 3, 4 & 5. “Smokey” will play at 7 p.m. followed by “Gator” at 8:50 p.m. On Friday and Saturday “Smokey” will be repeated after “Gator”.

60 YEARS AGO

Book Week

The Manistee County Library is extending a special invitation to all to visit the library during “Children’s Book Week” to see the special displays. The Children’s Book Council is sponsoring this special week November 2 through 8 in all public libraries, schools and homes nationwide. Every grade teacher in Manistee County has received a letter from the library and a copy of the 1958 edition of Growing Up With Books, a selected list of recommended books for children of all ages.

80 YEARS AGO

Star runner

Casimer Rakowski, star miler for the Manistee High School track team last year, has taken three first places while running on the cross country team for Central State Teachers College. He covered the two and one half mile run in 10:53 last Saturday for another first place.

Welles explains his broadcast

Orson Welles, whose broadcast of H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” panicked the country, was in New York yesterday. Welles expressed his regrets for the unforseen consequences from his broadcast which resulted in a Federal Communications Commission inquiry.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum