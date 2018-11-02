Home / Local News / Police revive man suffering from overdose

Police revive man suffering from overdose

MANISTEE — Local law enforcement took quick action to save an unresponsive man, who suffered an overdose on Friday.

Officer Jason Hallead, with the Manistee City Police, attempted to stop a vehicle on northbound U.S. 31, when the vehicle continued to travel northbound, running through a stop light.

Hallead believed there was a medical emergency on board, according to a press release.

Sgt. Jason Torrey, with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in stopping the vehicle.

A 38-year-old man was unresponsive in the vehicle.

Deputy Alex Schajter with the sheriff’s office arrived to the scene and assisted both Torrey and Hallead. Three doses of Naloxone was administered.

After the third dose of Naloxone, the man regained consciousness. He was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

avatar

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply