SALLY BLANK: Endorses Treder Lang for Secretary of State

TO THE EDITOR:

When our elections and electronic data are on the line, Mary Treder Lang’s cyber security and technology management experience make her the best candidate for Secretary of State.

She has over 15 years of experience in cyber security in the private sector. Mary Treder Lang has what it takes to protect the sanctity and security of our voter rolls, election records, and your personal information. Don’t send a law school professor to do the job of a cyber security expert.

Treder Lang has a modern set of skills, developed over a 30 year record of accomplishment using technology to find efficiencies and improve lives. Vote Mary Treder Lang for Secretary of State.

Sally Blank

Manistee