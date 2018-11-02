Seniors attend Colors of Autumn dinner dance

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Director

Hello everyone. I sure hope you are enjoying your weekend. The Weather Channel said there would be a lot of rain this weekend, and I hope they are wrong. There are so many things going on in and around Manistee County.

The Colors of Autumn dinner dance was wonderful and everyone had a great time. This has been such a great dance the last couple of years. I missed it this year, but I have heard from everyone that they all really had fun. The food and music were perfect and it was a great time to visit with everyone. We had over 175 people attend this fun day.

A huge thank you to Mike Cnudde for the beautiful centerpieces; and thank you to all the other local businesses who so generously donated prizes for our door prize drawings.

I missed the dance because my husband and I went on vacation. We had a fun but lazy week. I did a lot of sleeping and vegetating, which is really important once in awhile. I want to thank the staff and all of the volunteers for everything you did while I was gone. All of these fun activities can only go on with all of your help.

I have been the luckiest person in the world. I have gotten to know so many wonderful people in the last five years being a part of the senior center. The most difficult thing we have been facing lately has been the loss of some of our friends and family. All of us at the senior center have been learning to deal with these changes and as everyone knows, change is always hard. My heart breaks with each loss.

I don’t think it will ever get any easier, but I want everyone to know that each person, whether we have known someone for two months or five years we love you like family. Thank you for coming in and spending time with all of us and thank you for sharing your lives with us.

There are some really great programs and activities coming up. We have Paula Barton who is a certified Tai Chi instructor offering some great classes. I hope you give one or more a try. We also have our annual Fall Craft Show coming up on Saturday, November 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we hope you stop by and support these great crafters.

We are also starting the Adult Foster Care homes Christmas gifts program. This is a way to give back to some seniors who may not have any family. We will get a list out soon that has their wishes for Christmas. The thing that I find amazing is they ask for such basic things, so pay it forward and make someone else’s Christmas special.

This week we have some fun programs and activities to look forward too. Monday we have Safe Banking for Seniors, presented by Huntington Bank. Tuesday we have Strumming with Sonny. This is a new music program that we are really excited about. Sonny Lovasco will be here every other Tuesday to play guitar and sing for us. Wednesday we have a great Fun Bingo planned. The Manistee Lions club will be hosting Thanksgiving Bingo.

Come in and take some great Thanksgiving staples home. Remember everyone wins and we have a great time playing fun bingo. Thursday we have Painting with Trish. We still have a couple of spots open for this fun class.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to11 a.m.. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Nov. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated. THERE WILL BE NO SENIOR FOOD BANK IN DECEMBER

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary.

Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin Thursday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the senior center. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center.

Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center. Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site.

The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up. 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

9 a.m. Exercise

11 a.m. Huntington Bank Safe Banking for Seniors

Noon meal

3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldies

6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

10 a.m. Sit & get fit

11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

Noon meal

1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday

9 a.m. Exercise

10 a.m. Losing it

11 a.m. Thanksgiving bingo

Noon meal

2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

3:30 p.m. Sweatin’ to the Oldies

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Painting with Trish

10 a.m. Sit & get fit

10:30 a.m. Foot clinic (by appt)

10:30 a.m. Bunco/Game day

10:30 a.m. Beginners party bridge w/instructions (marina)

11 a.m. Social hour

Noon meal

1 p.m. Drum circle (note new time)

2 p.m. seated Tai Chi (marina)

Friday

11 a.m. Social hour

Noon meal

Saturday

10 a.m – 2 p.m. Fall Craft Show

MENU FOR WEEK OF Nov 5-9

Monday: Veal parmesan, sweet potato, broccoli, pineapple tidbits, roll

Tuesday: Turkey pot roast, mashed potatoes, fresh petite carrots, tropical fruit, cranberry orange muffin

Wednesday: Cabbage rolls, cheezy potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges, roll

Thursday: BBQ chicken, baked potato, riviera veg, escalloped apples, roll

Friday: Cream of broccoli soup, chicken salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, peaches

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. Seniors (60 and older), and suggested donation for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Nov. 5 diabetic support group, 10 a.m.

Nov. 7 Thanksgiving bingo sponsored by Manistee Lions club, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8 is Painting with Trish, at the city marina building, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 8 beginners party bridge (non-competitive) 10:30 a.m. at the marina building

Nov. 8 is game day we will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 8 is drum circle, 1 p.m. at the city marina building

Nov. 10 is the senior center’s Fall Craft Show 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 13 is Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

Nov. 14 is Christmas White Elephant bingo 11 a.m.

Nov. 15 Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 19 West Michigan Hearing Institute will hold a hearing aid clinic at the senior center. Call for appt.

Nov. 27 Police Talk 12:30 p.m.