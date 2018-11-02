State grants help area schools beef up security

MANISTEE — In the academic world of today, priority one is making sure that students are safe when they attend classes.

The Michigan State Police announced this week that 114 public schools, 42 non-public schools, 22 charter schools and 10 intermediate School Districts/Regional Education Services received $25 million from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program to purchase equipment and or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

“The Competitive School Safety Grant Program will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points at school buildings as it considered one of the best and most cost effective ways to improve school safety and security.”

Over $69 million in requests were included in 407 applications submitted. Comprising the committee who reviewed those applications were representatives of the Michigan State Police, Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriff’s Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of non-public schools, school security personnel and exective office of the governor.

Two Manistee County school districts who received funding from the grant program. The Manistee Area Public Schools were awarded $25,004 and CASMAN Academy received $17,360.

Several other area school districts received substantial sums of money as Benzie Central Schools were granted $244,903 and the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools received $137,191. Traverse City Area Schools received $244,799.

State Sen. Darwin Booher whose 35th District includes Manistee and Benzie counties, congratulated the schools that were included in the grants.

“With heightened emphasis on strengthening safety within our schools, these grants will go a long way toward improving safe learning environments for our students and school staff,” said Booher. “My congratulations to all of the schools within the 35th Senate District on being selected.”

Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman said they applied for more funding, but were thrilled to receive what they did from the program. He said the grant funding they applied for was to make it difficult for someone to see into the classrooms.

“In our application, it was was to put a dark film on the glass of all our buildings,” said Stoneman. “We were apparently only awarded for the glass on our high school building. We have to work with someone to define what that is best for us. It will most likely be for windows in our front entry and exterior windows.”

Stoneman said they requested at least $25,000 in each building which would have put them up around $100,000 if all of it had been awarded. However he praised the staff for their efforts in going above and beyond to initially apply for the grant.

“We were stressed for a deadline as we found out that a total emergency plan had to be re-certified less than 24 hours before the grant was due,” said Stoneman. “But we got it done and it paid off.”

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said they also will be putting their funds to good use on the building.

“We were very excited that we were awarded some money,” said VanVoorst. “That is going to not only update our door system to add a more secure system for our older building, but it will also update our PA system that is original to the building. It is a pretty outdated system and the IT guys have been in here about once a week this year so the kids can hear announcements and it still isn’t working right.”

VanVoorst said one of her greatest fears is if an incident happened not all the classrooms would be able to be notified in a prompt manner. She said by getting the grant it will prevent them from needing to use general fund dollars for those items.

“Some of this stuff we were going to have fixed anyway, so we are really happy to receive this grant,” said VanVoorst.