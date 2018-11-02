STEVE BLANK: No vote encouraged on Proposal 3

TO THE EDITOR:

The Promote the Vote ballot initiative, Prop 3, has some fatal flaws. The initiative would amend the state constitution to allow no-reason absentee voting, give the military additional time to vote, let citizens register anytime with proof of residency, return straight ticket voting, protect secret ballots and require audits for election results.

Many of those are OK and could be adopted in some form by the Legislature, in fact, many already have been. But this proposal would allow would-be voters to show up at the polls on Election Day and ask to be registered. Polling places would, in effect, become clerks’ offices, which would require more staffing (and staffing on Election Day is already hard enough to get) and would lead to voting delays. It would also make validating voter eligibility more difficult.

Michigan already does very well at registering eligible voters with roughly 95 percent of those eligible to vote on the rolls. Prop 3 deals with too many separate issues that would be better debated one-by-one by the Legislature. Vote NO on Prop 3.

Steve Blank

Manistee