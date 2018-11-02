Taste of Manistee draws large crowd to Ramsdell ballroom

MANISTEE -— More than 285 people filled the ballroom at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts on Friday evening for the Taste of Manistee event.

Sponsored by the Manistee News Advocate the Taste of Manistee featured sample food from seven area establishments. Those who attended also had the opportunity to win door prizes, including a flat screen

television.

Manistee News Advocate editor Michelle Graves said the event exceeded expectations.

“It is great to see this many people out here tonight and everyone is having a good time and getting the chance to taste some great food from our local establishments,” said Graves.

Publisher John Norton, who heads up the Hearst Newspapers of Michigan group that includes the Manistee News Advocate, felt the evening was a huge success.

“What a great turnout,” said Norton. “We even have the undefeated Manistee High School football team and their coach Troy Bytwork here tonight.”

Bytwork addressed those in attendance, thanking them for their support of the Chippewa team this year. He added their season was like the Taste of Manistee in that it was all about coming together as a community.

The lines were long in front of all the booths where many good tasting foods were being handed out and everyone in attendance seemed to be enjoying what the food establishments had to offer.

Those people who were in attendance had the opportunity to taste items being served up by the Painted Lady Saloon, Famous Flynn’s, Two Slices, Hi-Way Inn, La Riviera Mexican Grill, Northern Spice Company and Taco Bout It Food Truck.

Those doing the tasting also had the chance to vote for the “Taste of Manistee County winner” that will be announced in an upcoming edition of the News Advocate. That winner will receive an engraved plaque for taking home the top honors.