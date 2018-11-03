Apprenticeship information session set for Nov. 16 in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Apprenticeship opportunities in Michigan will be highlighted during National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 12-16.

The week’s activities will include an Apprenticeship Information Session for employers and job seekers from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Traverse City Northwest Michigan Works! Center, located at 1209 S. Garfield.

An expert panel including representatives from MR Products and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters will be sharing their apprenticeship experiences, answering questions about the process, and what it is like to be an apprentice.

To reserve a seat at the Information Session, email Evelyn.Szpliet@networksnorthwest.org or Susan.Ward@networksnorthwest.org.

Registered apprenticeships are offered through the U.S. Department of Labor and are a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees.

Northwest Michigan Works! provides technical assistance and administrative support for registered apprenticeships, including development and implementation guidance.