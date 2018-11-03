FiveCAP accepting applications for Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens

MANISTEE — Applications are now available for FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program.

The program helps families provide gifts to their children for the holiday season.

“It’s a difficult time of year for many of our neighbors,” said Mary L. Trucks, executive director. “A lot of families are living paycheck to paycheck, with the entirety of their income being used for basic survival — food, shelter, transportation. Then there are a lot of unexpected and unbudgeted expenses that crop up in early winter.

“Add to that the cost of buying Christmas presents for their children, and what should be a happy time of year turns into a very stressful one.”

Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens is open to parents and guardians of children ages 0 to 18 residing in Manistee and Mason counties. During distribution, parents are able to choose something for each of their children from a wide range of age-appropriate gifts.

“This is one of the best things about our program,” Trucks said. “Instead of just providing each family with presents, with Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens parents get to go shopping, in a sense, for things they know their children will enjoy. Everyone gets really excited when they see the rows and rows of toys and gifts to choose from.”

FiveCAP will be collecting toys and gifts in barrels placed throughout each county, and everything donated will go to a family that resides in the county where the donation was made. After collecting all the donations, FiveCAP sorts the toys and gifts, and uses cash donations to purchase items to ensure there are plenty of options for each age group.

Distribution will be Dec. 19 and 20.

“We always have such a wide range of items available,” Trucks said, “so parents and guardians are able to find something wonderful for their children, no matter their interests.”

Those eligible can apply for Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens at the Manistee County FiveCAP office, located at 265 First St., in Manistee. For more information or to volunteer with distribution, call (231) 723-8327.

Charitable contribution forms are also available on FiveCAP’s website at www.fivecap.org for those that would like to give a cash donation to purchase toys.