Land conservancy receives statewide honor

FRANKENMUTH – The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy received the highest honor from Keep Michigan Beautiful, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes and recognizes restoration and beautification projects throughout the state.

At an awards ceremony this month, GTRLC received the President’s Plaque for its ongoing work to convert a former Boy Scout camp in Kalkaska County to a public nature preserve. Once known as Camp Tapico, the 1,288-acre property will be opened to the public as the Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve if GTRLC successfully completes a fundraising campaign.

The President’s Plaque is the highest award given by Keep Michigan Beautiful, which is an affiliate of the larger Keep America Beautiful initiative.

“We are thrilled to receive such a wonderful honor for this very deserving project,” said Glen Chown, GTRLC executive director. “If we are successful with our fundraising efforts, this will be a truly exceptional resource for residents and visitors in Kalkaska County.”

GTRLC is in the process of removing several buildings on the former camp in order to return it to a largely natural state. The proposed Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve is one of many projects in GTRLC’s ongoing Campaign for Generations, a multifaceted campaign with land protection, universal access and stewardship components spread across GTRLC’s five-county service area.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s mission is to protect significant natural, scenic, and farm lands – and advance stewardship – now and for future generations. Since 1991, the Conservancy has protected more than 41,000 acres of land and 125 miles of shoreline along rivers, lakes and streams in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Manistee counties. The Conservancy also owns and manages 35 nature preserves which are open to the public. For more information, visit www.gtrlc.org.