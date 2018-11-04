Looking Back for Nov. 5

20 YEARS AGO

Sportsplex fails

It was announced yesterday that voters failed to pass the proposed Sportsplex that was a hot button issue on the ballot this year. Proponents believed that the facility would have offered an excellent site for youth activities, increased physical fitness opportunities for county residents and enhanced economic development for the community. Opponents cited location, cost and lack of specific planning as reasons for rejecting the proposed facility. Had the ballot issues passed, the Manistee County Sportsplex would have been situated on a 173-acre site located just north of Manistee on M-55.

60 YEARS AGO

New Standard Service

Aaron Ford and Julius Plagany announce the opening of their A and J Standard Service on Nov. 5 at the location of the former Gilmore Standard Service. They purchased the building from the Thompson estate and have been busy for several weeks remodeling, redecorating and remodeling and repairing it for their new enterprise. They have also installed water and new modern restrooms.

80 YEARS AGO

Water Street job completed

WPA workers have now completed the widening of Water Street from Maple Street to the Hotel Chippewa. About 200 workers are engaged on WPA jobs in the city. They are working on curb and gutter, raising sidewalks, leveling brows between the roads and sidewalks and are ditching Cherry Street.

Roses in bloom

Walter Haglund brought beautiful white and yellow ross to the News Advocate office this morning and reported that his garden at his home on Cherry Avenue is full of equally perfect blooms in shades of red, white, yellow and pink.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum