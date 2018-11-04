Simply Brethren: No doubt, there’s a way

By Janet Stroup

Guest Columnist

Early in life we discover there’s much been written about anything you can imagine, if you can but find it. And with Google, finding it isn’t much of a problem.

When I was young and started reading my mother’s Ladies’ Home Journals, I found there was available advice on a good many things. And I started thinking, I might not have enough time in my life to take all the advice offered. Available wisdom was plentiful on money management, raising kids, getting along with one’s spouse, and managing stress…no small project.

In my teen years, and being a Christian, I realized I needed to reconcile the ‘worldly’ advice offered with teachings I had received in Sunday School. Still working on that one.

MANAGEMENT

I avoided taking a philosophy class in college, thinking that was for intellectual folks, which I was not. However, in mid-life I adopted a somewhat simple philosophy concerning the need for management in one’s life.

I reasoned that when in one’s twenties, or maybe before that, one needed to learn to manage Money to cope effectively in life. When one had a family, one needed to learn to manage Time. In one’s golden years, one needed to learn management of energy. I’m working on that one too. It was a fairly simple formula, but I’ve found it was pretty practical.

VALUES AND PRIORITIES

But in the final analysis, to find one’s ‘way’ in life, I believe it all boils down to values and priorities.

Several others in Manistee County, like I, attended a Leadership Series offered by the Extension Service about twenty years ago. To kick off the course the twenty-five or so of us attended a week-end at Camp Kett where we participated in a number of exercises. One was to discover where we put ourselves on a continuum between what we valued more, ‘tasks’ or ‘people’. Following our taking surveys to delineate our ‘scores’, we placed ourselves on a line across the room, with ‘Tasks’ at one end and ‘People’ at the other. Interesting. I was at the extreme ‘people’ end, which may explain why I sometimes have trouble completing ‘tasks’!

It’s curious, though, when you observe how folks function when working together on a task, you can begin to see what their values are, concerning task vs people. Ideally, one can find a balance so that the task is completed without damaging relationships with the folks involved in the project. But is task is primary, sometimes relationships/people suffer.

Then there’s the old ‘Self vs Others’ competition. Parents, when the children start arriving, get ample opportunity to find the balance. Folks who always put others first, sometimes get themselves lost in the shuffle, ofttimes leading to depression. But invariably putting self first leads to a bunch of hard feelings among others with whom one associates.

Another balancing act is finding the priority between one’s Job or Employment and one’s Family. Lots of conflict arises in those areas. I heard of a fellow, a former neighbor of mine in my childhood, who applied for a prominent position in Traverse City. The way the story came to me was that when interviewed, he said what would come first for him was his faith, second was his family, and third was his job. And he got the job. Interesting.

Which brings up a relevant subject at this time of the year, the priority of one’s Faith verses one’s Politics. It would be convenient if one didn’t have to make a choice, but I believe if a person is serious about his or her faith, frequently that choice needs to be made. ‘Nuf said.

FINDING THE WAY

Readings into which I’ve delved, of late, seem to be timely in terms of the era in which we’re living. I have a friend who won’t allow political discussions at family dinners. Not a bad idea, since it seems impossible to avoid passionate discourses related to politics. However, if in our value system, people and relationships are paramount to ‘being right’, and if we realize how tone of voice and body language communicate in more pronounced ways than the actual words, we could possibly communicate on any subject with the goal of having an open mind and learning/understanding, as opposed to ‘convincing’.

In our present political climate, stirring the pot seems not for the purpose of discovering what we have in common – as in blending flavors in a stew. There seems to be a desire for the excitement of contention, rather than finding that in which we can agree to move forward.

Some who have a profession relating to communication are convinced it’s possible to work toward win-win decisions, as opposed to ‘win-lose’ solutions. But when individuals have decided that ‘win-lose’ is the only way, there is bound to be an abundance of discontent.

Presently, there seems to be a predisposition of a segment of our population that thrives on discontent and blame-making. For them, that seems to be ‘the way’ to live. To strive for peace, likely means, to them, rolling over and playing dead. But peace-makers have their work cut out for them, but it does take effort, and it is possible. However it needs to be seen as a value, and worth the work involved.

Hopefully, more of us will see the value in finding what we all have in common and working toward mutual goals than in searching for and finding our differences.