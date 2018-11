WELLSTON — Wellston Branch Library will hold a session for Employment/Career Planning on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Pamela Anderson, career facilitator at Northwest Michigan Works, will offer job search assistance, resume development, employment/career planning and information regarding short term training opportunities offered to upgrade skills for employability.

There is no cost, and sign up is not required.

For more information, call Wellston Library at (231) 848-4013.