Changes coming to Benzie County Toys for Tots

BEULAH — The Toys for Tots program will still be helping parents with Christmas gifts for their children this year, but the location of the Benzie County Christmas Program, and how parents can apply, is changing.

Marilou Schlotterbeck, coordinator of the program, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Benzie County will no longer be sending applications to the program to parents who are DHHS clients. Instead, parents will need to go the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors offices, located at 2804 Benzie Highway in Benzonia. Applications also can be found at BACN’s website, www.benziebacn.org, and can be submitted online.

Applicants do not need to be clients of DHHS or BACN to apply.

Applications are needed for parents to participate in the Christmas Program, and must be received by Dec. 11. Once an application is made, parents will be contacted and be able to make an appointment to pick up gifts on Dec. 13 and 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 955 James St. in Frankfort.

Everything else about the program will be the same. Donation boxes are already out at local businesses, and the Toy Trolley will again be held at A. Papano’s Pizza in Beulah in December. The program is open to parents with children up to 17 years of age, and a wide variety of gifts will be available for parents to select from.

This will be the 18th year for Benzie County Toys for Tots.

The Holiday Store comes about by the hard work of many who plan, send letters, make appointments, shop for toys with the Marine Toys for Tots and gather toys being collected by the community. Funding comes from private donations and the Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots program covers Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.

The Northwest Michigan program was honored in 2016 as the top Toys for Tots program in the region.

For more information, or to apply for the Christmas Program call Schlotterbeckat at (231) 882-4059.