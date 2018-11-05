Poverty simulation slated for Wednesday

MANISTEE — Just how far does a $12 an hour paycheck go?

That’s a question that will be asked and answered during “Breaking the Cycle — A Call to Action” which is a poverty simulation experience event featured during the Homelessness and Poverty Awareness Campaign, “In Their Shoes” taking place now through Nov. 17 in Manistee County.

“This is an opportunity for members of the community to spend a couple hours role playing and learning more about how far a paycheck can take an average working family,” said Rose Fosdick, Manistee County 2-1-1 director with United Way. “This is will a creative hands-on learning activity designed to give people a better understanding of the financial issues that many of our families face on a daily basis.”

The poverty simulation experience is free and open. It will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Munson Health Manistee Hospital Education Center.