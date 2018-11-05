Project Green expands thought process for young minds

BEAR LAKE — The job of a teacher includes bringing pertinent information to students to study and learn.

However the real gem of the educational process occurs when students take that information to the next level above and beyond the classroom lesson. At Bear Lake Schools science teacher John Prokes is always encouraging his students to take the step to the next level.

Prokes recently had that opportunity with Project Green Challenge, which involves challenging high school, college and college grad school students globally with 30 days of environmentally themed assessments.

“After 31 days of challenges, Bear Lake School finished 40th out of 738 schools and we had one freshmen, Megan Gydesen who finished 36th out of 5,972 students,” said Prokes. “It was a great effort and I was very proud of them.”

Also doing well in the competition was Edward Fairchild. Fairchild said he got a great deal out of it.

“Project Green was like an extra boost in my life and figuring out how I affect the planet,” said Fairchild. “There were a few different difficulty levels, increasing in complexity for each level. They were Green, Greener, and Greenest and if I managed to get up to a Greener it was a good day.”

Projects revolved around topics like energy, organic, food, body, soil, non-orgranic, footprint, zero waste, food, water, adventure, biodiversity, home, fashion, economics, ripple, wellness, food waste, reflection and more.

Gydesen said those topics really made them think on a daily basis how the things they did in their lives impacted the world.

“The project had us do an environmentally conscious project each day, so I really became aware of how my actions affect my environment around me,” said Gydesen. “For every completed project you turned in you received points that would show up on your team’s or school score and also on your own.”

Gydesen said the three different levels receive different points with green getting 20 points, greener 40 points and greenest 60 points and an occasional extra credit of 75 points.

“There is a finals at the end of the year where students 16 years and older get selected only if they in all of their information needed to go to the finals,” said Gydesen.

For her personally, the opportunity to take part in the event proved to be very educational.

“My experience with Project Green Challenge has been enlightening,” said Gydesen. “It was really interesting to dive into a heavily research based program like this and to be given guidelines, but still allowed to freely choose what I research.”

What also impressed Gydesen about the project was it gave the students the opportunity to really use the creative portions of their minds.

“It was kind of an outlet for creativity that a lot of kids lack in their lives,” said Gydesen. “It showed me how to take what I learned and apply it to my real life. It makes you think and reflect about what happens that you don’t always see.”

The introspective concept is something that intrigued Gydesen.

“It has been my favorite program to take part in because it leaves me wondering what else I don’t know that is affecting mine and other’s lives,” said Gydesen.

Fairchild agreed and felt he grew as a person as a result of taking part in Project Green.

“There was a new challenge waiting for me every day,” he said. “Most of them I enjoyed like being your own trashman for the day where you had to take a bag and put in whatever you would have thrown away in it. The experience made me a ton more self-conscious about the things I buy, eat, make and do.”

Prokes said he was proud of the efforts of all the students and what they accomplished with this project.