STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Authorities: 1 swimmer dead, 1 missing in Lake Michigan

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near a Chicago suburb.

The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of about 10 people in a “cold weather swim group” that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds.

An autopsy performed Monday revealed that Stanislaw Wlosek Jr. drowned. A witness says some men tried unsuccessfully to throw the woman a line.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan, searched the area Sunday. Police in Illinois and Wisconsin are watching for the missing swimmer.

$40M mental health hospital planned for suburban Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Beaumont Health and Universal Health Services are planning a new $40 million mental health hospital in suburban Detroit that’s designed to improve care in Michigan.

The project was announced Monday as part of a joint venture between the health care system and Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services that will double Beaumont’s current capacity for inpatient mental health care. Plans also include enhanced and expanded day programs and outpatient care.

Universal Health Services will be the majority owner of the joint venture and will oversee the day-to-day operations and management of the mental health facility.

Construction will begin in early 2019 on the 150-bed hospital, which will be located across the street from Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. The new facility is expected to open in 2021.

Man working on tractor dies after being run over, dragged

BURT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old man has died after being run over by a tractor he was working on in Michigan and dragged for 400 to 500 yards (366 to 457 meters).

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel tells The Saginaw News that Matthew P. Marzluft was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday’s accident in the Burt area, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Federspiel says Marzluft was working on a tractor in a barn when it started and kicked into gear. He was run over and caught between a tire and an axle. Investigators say the tractor then smashed through the wall of the barn. Marzluft’s son was working in a nearby field, stopped the machine and found his father.

Federspiel says it was a “terrible scene.”

— From the Associated Press