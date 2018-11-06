Michigan hunter mistakes friend for squirrel, shoots him in face with shotgun

By Brandon Champion

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was seriously injured when he inadvertently shot by the man he was hunting with.

According to an official DNR report, the incident occurred when Sgt. Chuck Towns of DNR District 7 responded to a report of a hunting accident in the Allegan State Game Area.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a squirrel hunter saw movement next to a tree approximately 20 yards away and shot at it with a 12-gauge shotgun, thinking it was an animal.

The movement, however, was not a squirrel, but his hunting partner who was not wearing any orange hunter garments. The shotgun pellets caused serious injury to the man’s face, eye and jaw, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Allegan General Hospital and eventually air-lifted to Kalamazoo for treatment. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Allegan County Sheriff’s officials.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges for reckless discharge of a firearm are pending, according to the report.

DNR District 7 is in West Michigan and also includes Barry, Berrien, Cass, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, St Joseph and Van Buren counties.