Officials seeking information on illegal dumping at Sleeping Bear Dunes

BENZIE COUNTY — Officials from the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are asking area residents for information on debris illegally dumped on park grounds.

A Facebook post from the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore said the debris was dumped sometime “last week” (Oct. 25 through Nov. 2). Phil Akers, chief ranger, said the debris was dumped on Boekeloo Road, off of M-22. The dump site was discovered by visitors, who then notified NPS maintenance employees.

“It is really unfortunate,” Akers said. “It looks like construction materials. Wood paneling, maybe some insulation. It was probably from a remodeling job.”

Akers said the debris was hauled away, and took about “three pickup truck loads.”

“It is illegal, you can’t dump on federal property,” he said.

Akers also said the NPS is following up on “strong leads,” and that there were a lot of phone calls and emails coming in from the public. The Facebook post also is getting a lot of attention.

Akers said the NPS would be working with a United States attorneys office in Grand Rapids when it comes to penalties, should the culprit be found.

“We’ll certainly ask for restitution,” he said.

Anybody looking to submit a tip can call Akers at (231) 326-4740 or email at phil_akers@nps.gov.

Akers said this is not the first time illegal dumping has occurred on National Park Service land, but it was one of the biggest dump sites in some time.

“It happens about once a year, but not this big,” he said. “Yard debris is sometimes a problem throughout the park from adjoining neighbors.”