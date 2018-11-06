Szymanski wins City Council 5th district seat

MANISTEE — A new Manistee City Council member was elected to the 5th district seat in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Michael “Mick” Szymanski took the win with 1,349 votes, and James Smith, the incumbent candidate, brought in 959 votes — a total of 2,308 votes were counted across both Manistee precincts.

This year, five candidates were on the ballot vying for four open seats, which allow for two-year terms.

Results were final by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday night, Szymanski said he would like to thank everyone who went out to the polls to vote, and supported him throughout his campaign.

“I would like to thank all of the people who supported me,” he said. “I hope that I live up to their expectations.”

In his term on council, he said he aims to focus on economic development, first hand, among many other issues.

“I would put a very strong emphasis on collaborating with developers to bring opportunities for workforce housing to Manistee,” Szymanski said. “That will help us bring in businesses, because the businesses can’t come in unless there are places for their laborers to stay.”

As an active community member, Szymanski has worked with various local organizations including serving as president of the Manistee Lions Club.

Szymanski said he would also like to thank Smith for his dedicated service to Manistee City Council. Smith was elected to City Council in 2014, and was selected mayor since 2016.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Smith for not only his service to the military, but also for his service to Manistee,” Szymanski said. “Manistee is better for the work he has done on city council.”

Running unopposed,1,852 votes were counted for incumbent Roger Zielinski, representative of the city’s 3rd district; 1,799 votes for Erin Pontiac, with the 7th district; and 1,953 votes were counted for Dale Cooper, with the city’s 1st district.

In the City of Manistee, the Municipal Marina served as voting district one, and voting district two was at the St. Joseph Parish Center. Election results were transmitted using the relatively new File Transfer Protocol (FTP) program.

The city council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the council chambers at Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St., for its annual organizational meeting, where a mayor will be selected. Szymanski will also be sworn in to council at that time.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.

Due to press deadlines, find more election results online at manisteenews.com and in Thursday’s edition of the News Advocate.