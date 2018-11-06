Voters support township millages

MANISTEE — Voters throughout Manistee County overwhelmingly supported several millage increases and renewals in Dickson, Maple Grove and Stronach townships.

Dickson Township residents were asked to renew two millages that benefit the township’s fire department. The same requests have previously been passed by voters multiple times in past years.

The first proposal asked voters to decide on a renewal of 1.5 mills for the purpose of providing funds for the fire department operations and maintenance expenses, which is estimated to generate $59,786.72 in the first year.

The proposal passed 290 to 163.

The capital improvement/equipment acquisition request was for 2 mills for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of firefighting and emergency response equipment.

Voters approved the proposal with 306 yes votes, and 147 voted against it.

Maple Grove Township approved village renewals for the operation and maintenance of the Maple Grove Township Cemetery with 370 votes to 181.

The millage renewal for Maple Grove Township Fire Department operation and maintenance was approved with 443 votes in support and 115 votes against the proposal.

There were 414 voters who supported a renewal that will continue to fund the township’s transfer station and recycling drop-off, with 141 in opposition.

The three millage proposals on the ballot for voters in Stronach Township had overwhelming support.

The first proposal asked voters for a millage renewal of one-half mill, for the purpose of fire department protection, maintenance, equipment and education.

The second proposal asked for a millage increase of one-mill for the fire department, to be levied for a period of four years.

The third proposal on the ballot asked for a renewal of one-half mill for garbage and trash disposal.

Voters supported the Fire Department renewal with 326 votes to 101, and the department increase with 223 votes in support and 202 votes in opposition.

The millage renewal of one-half mill for garbage and trash disposal was approved with 328 votes in favor and 104 against the measure.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.