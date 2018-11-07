2018 FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

(Numbers represent Manistee County ONLY; winners are in bold)

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.

STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES & CANDIDATES

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Bill Schuette/Lisa Posthumus Lyons (R) 5,928

Gretchen Whitmer/Garlin D. Gilchrist II (D) 5,420

Bill Gelineau/Angelique Chaiser Thomas (Libertarian) 149

Todd Schleiger/Earl P. Lackie (US Taxpayers) 83

Jennifer V. Kurland/Charin H. Davenport (Green) 100

Keith Butkovich/Raymond Warner (Natural Law Party) 37

SECRETARY OF STATE 4 Year Term

Mary Treder Lang (R) 6,033

Jocelyn Benson (D) 5,020

Gregory Scott Stempfle (Libertarian) 267

Robert Gale (US Taxpayers) 196

ATTORNEY GENERAL 4 Year Term

Tom Leonard (R) 6,241

Dana Nessel (D) 4,462

Lisa Lane Gioia (Libertarian) 291

Gerald T. Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 211

Chris Graveline (Natural Law Party) 218

UNITED STATES SENATOR 6 Year Term

John James (R) 6,183

Debbie Stabenow (D) 5,242

George E. Huffman III (US Taxpayers) 95

Marcia Squier (Green) 129

John Howard Wilhelm (Natural Law Party) 63

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS (1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term

Jack Bergman (R) 6,334

Matthew W. Morgan (D) 5,257

STATE SENATOR (35TH DISTRICT) 4 Year Term

Curt VanderWall (R) 7,004

Mike Taillard (D) 4,250

Timothy Coon (Libertarian) 275

REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE (101ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term

Jack O’Malley (R) 7,069

Kathy Wiejaczka (D) 4,552

MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Tami Carlone (R) 5,084

Richard Zeile (R) 4,597

Judith P. Pritchett (D) 4,245

Tiffany Tilley (D) 3,875

Scotty Boman (Libertarian) 362

John J. Tatar (Libertarian) 243

Karen Adams (US Taxpayers) 247

Douglas Levesque (US Taxpayers) 104

Sherry A. Wells (Green) 194

Mary Anne Hering (World Citizens Party) 430

Logan R. Smith (World Citizens Party) 379

REGENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Andrea Fischer Newman (R) 5,124

Andrew Richner (R) 4,613

Jordan Acker (D) 4,047

Paul Brown (D) 3,880

James Lewis Hudler (Libertarian) 232

John Jacob (Libertarian) 262

Joe Sanger (US Taxpayers) 197

Crystal Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 391

Kevin A. Graves (Green) 213

Marge Katchmark Sallows (Natural Law Party) 195

TRUSTEE OF MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Dave Dutch (R) 4,704

Mike Miller (R) 4,835

Brianna T. Scott (D) 4,279

Kelly Charron Tebay (D) 3,878

Bruce Campbell (Libertarian) 327

Tim Orzechowski (Libertarian) 238

Janet M. Sanger (US Taxpayers) 308

John Paul Sanger (US Taxpayers) 193

Aaron Mariasy (Green) 174

Bridgette R. AbrahamGuzman (Natural Law Party) 195

GOVERNOR OF WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Diane Dunaskiss (R) 4,998

David Nicholson (R) 4,695

Bryan C. Barnhill (D) 4,058

Anil Kumar (D) 3,651

Jon Elgas (Libertarian) 332

John T. Hargenrader (Libertarian) 255

Christine C. Schwartz (US Taxpayers) 503

Marc Joseph Sosnowski (US Taxpayers) 258

JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT (SUPREME COURT) 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Samuel Bagenstos (no party) 1,598

Megan Kathleen Cavanagh (no party) 3,850

Elizabeth T. Clement (Incumbent) (no party) 5,683

Doug Dern (no party) 734

Kerry Lee Morgan (no party) 1,241

Kurtis T. Wilder (Incumbent) (no party) 4,457

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Stephen L. Borrello (Incumbent) (no party) 8,040

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION Partial Term Ending 01/01/2023 – Vote for not more than 1

Brock A. Swartzle (Incumbent) (no party) 7,933

PROPOSAL 18-1 A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers

YES 5,938 NO 5,756

PROPOSAL 18-2 A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years

YES 6,105 NO 5,312

PROPOSAL 18-3 A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution

YES 6,562 NO 4,967

MANISTEE COUNTY RACES/PROPOSALS

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Pauline Jaquish (R) 1,562

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/2ND DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1

Richard A. Schmidt (R) 1,191

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/3RD DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1

Gene Lagerquist (D) 1,068

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/4TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Mark Bergstrom (R) 1,330

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/5TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Jeffrey Dontz (R) 1,502

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/6TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Karen WrzesinskiGoodman (D) 1,188

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/7TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Margaret Batzer (D) 821

David Holmer (Libertarian) 294

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 1 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Dale R. Cooper, Jr. (no party) 1,953

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 3 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

NP Roger L. Zielinski (no party) 1,852

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 5 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

James W. Smith (no party) 959

Michael Szymanski (no party) 1,349

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 7 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Erin Martin Pontiac (no party) 1,799

SUPERVISOR (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Janice McCraner (R) 244

Robert L. Clark (Libertarian) 218

CLERK (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Patricia Wilson (R) 344

CLERK (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Shirley A. Ball (R) 1,011

CLERK (MARILLA TOWNSHIP) (Vote for 1)

Debra A. Roberson (R) 142

TREASURER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020-Vote for not more than 1

Debbra Eckhout (R) 218

Melanie Cederholm (no party) 239

TRUSTEE (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Thomas Chycinski (D) 897

TWP TRUSTEE (MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

REP Joseph H. Barnett 440

TWP TRUSTEE (PLEASANTON TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

DEM Linda Schweyer 301

PARK COMMISSIONER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 2

No candidates on ballot

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT (MANISTEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Thomas N. Brunner (incumbent) 7,821

Jonathon Hauswirth 2,799

COMM COLLEGE TRUSTEE (WEST SHORE COMMUNITY COLLEGE) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

James Barker (no party) 5,251

Jim Scatena (no party) 3,327

Randal Tomaszewski (no party) 4,899

BOARD MEMBER (BEAR LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Gregory Paul Babinec 709

Eric Smith 685

BOARD MEMBER (BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Lori Cota Hill 307

Amber Pomper 302

Philip J. Wysocki 224

BOARD MEMBER (KALEVA-NORMAN-DICKSON SCHOOL DISTRICT) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 4

Kathleen Fairbanks 1,181

Robert J. Guenther 1,035

Karen McIntire 1,010

Randy Sanovic 739

Jessica Ward 1,155

BOARD MEMBER (MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Theresa Anderson 2,505

Paul J. Antal 2,531

Paul R. Wehrmeister 2,356

BOARD MEMBER (MASON COUNTY EASTERN SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Corliss T. Gulembo IV 12

BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Jason M. Abraham 169

Eric Spencer 149

BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022 – Vote for not more than 1

Joe Barkman 171

SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Nicholas Dye 811

Rachelle Hrachovina 1,127

Gary Madden 831

Heidi Wisniski 1,109

SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Ron Bytwerk 64

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Jeff Sandberg 163

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Tony Covell 86

Kimberly Somsel 118

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Dendra Best 46

Cynthia McPherson 70

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Sonya L. Potts 154

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Ruth M. Hudson 203

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Sally King 92

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Bonnie Dutkavich 150

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Judith A. Schafer 159

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Nikki Jach 200

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Rodney Gee 59

Andrea Ware 95

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

David Myers 41

Earl C. Witkop 57

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 6

Sue Adamski 148

Eleanor DeYoung 124

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Dixie Howes 183

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Roger R Burger 157

Ralph W Drumm 145

Alfred S Reitman 137

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Rodney D. Hudson 180

DICKSON TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of providing additional funds for the Fire Department operations and maintenance expenses? (This is a renewal of the one and one-half (1.5) mills for Fire Department operation and maintenance expenses for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 59,786.72). YES 290 NO 163

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of fire fighting and emergency response equipment? (This is a renewal of the two (2) mills for the Fire Department operating, capital improvement and fire fighting and emergency response equipment acquisition purposes for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 79,715.63). YES 306 NO 147

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

PROPOSITION 1: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP CEMETERY Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Cemetery? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $32,897.00. YES 370 NO 181

PROPOSITION 2: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Fire Department? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 443 NO 115

PROPOSITION 3: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TRANSFER STATION Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the transfer station concerning refuse disposal? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 414 NO 141

STRONACH TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

PROPOSITION 1: FIRE DEPARTMENT RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 326 NO 101

PROPOSITION 2: FIRE DEPARTMENT INCREASE Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan increase its property tax limitation as imposed under Article 9 Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution by one mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), to be levied for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $48,441.44. YES 223 NO 202

PROPOSITION 3: GARBAGE AND TRASH DISPOSAL RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of garbage and trash disposal, maintenance and equipment? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 328 NO 104

BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS PROPOSAL

Operating Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.2365 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.2365 mills ($20.2365 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2020 to 2024, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2020 is approximately $7,545,483 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 371 NO 244

MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS PROPOSAL

MANISTEE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy.Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Manistee Area Public Schools, Manistee and Mason Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2020 to 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $4,249,150 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 3,757 NO 1,509

MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS PROPOSAL

Bonding Proposal

Shall Mesick Consolidated Schools, Wexford and Manistee Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($13,700,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to, and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the junior/senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology in the junior/senior high school; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2019, is 4.8 mills ($4.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.95 mills ($3.95 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $-0-. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and proceeds cannot be used for repairs or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses). YES 100 NO 136