Batzer finishes ahead for District 7 commissioner seat

MANISTEE — With a large margin of support, incumbent Margaret Batzer (Democrat) will likely retain her seat as the Manistee County District 7 commissioner.

Two candidates were on the ballot for a two-year term.

Batzer had a total of 821 votes, while competitor David Holmer (Libertarian) had 294 votes, with 14 of 16 precincts reporting.

Before the polls closed Tuesday, Batzer made a comment about voter turnout in Manistee.

“I was very pleased to see how many people were out voting when I was went around noon, and I especially saw a lot of young people,” she said. “It was nice to see people out voting and participating in our democracy.”

Holmer also commented before official results were released, and said he would continue to push for positive changes in the community.

“Regardless of how it goes, I’m really looking forward to making some changes,” he said. “It would be easier as a commissioner, but I will remain active in improving the community.”

Holmer identified four areas of focus for his campaign, including growth of industry jobs, developing a home ownership program, improving downtown Manistee and implementing policy changes for county board meetings.

“It has been exciting, it wasn’t something that I planned for but I made the move to run and it has been fun to watch it progress regardless of the results,” he said. “I’ll have less leverage on issues, but I already know that from our debate, Margaret said she is interested in working together on the home ownership program to help people living in poverty.”

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.

Due to press deadlines, find more election results online at manisteenews.com and in Thursday’s edition of the News Advocate.