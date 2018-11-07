Brunner ahead in Manistee County Probate Judge race

MANISTEE — Incumbent Thomas Brunner currently has the lead for Manistee County’s 85th District and Probate Judge seat, with 14 out of 16 precincts reporting.

As of midnight on Wednesday, Brunner has 6,668 total votes and competitor Jonathon Hauswirth, Manistee County chief assistant prosecutor, is currently totaled at 2,384 votes. The position is nonpartisan.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers. Complete results will be reported when they become available.

Due to press deadlines, find more election results online at manisteenews.com and in Thursday’s edition of the News Advocate.