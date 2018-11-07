Brunner re-elected Manistee County’s Probate Judge

MANISTEE — Taking on his third term, Judge Thomas Brunner will carry on with his position as Manistee County’s 85th District and Probate Judge for another six years starting in 2019.

Brunner won the election race with 7,821 votes, while his challenger, Jonathon Hauswirth, Manistee County chief assistant prosecutor, had a total of 2,799 votes. With 16 out of 16 precincts reporting, a total of 10,620 votes were counted in Manistee County.

A long-time presence in the area, Brunner has 12 years of experience as a Manistee County Probate

Judge, first elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2012. In the past, Brunner served as assistant prosecuting attorney for four years under Manistee County’s former prosecutor.

After serving as assistant prosecuting attorney, he practiced law the firm of Keleher and Brunner, located in downtown Manistee. Brunner is currently completing his second term in the position; this would be his final six year term, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2019.

After finding out the news of his re-election, Brunner said he was honored to once again serve Manistee County.

“I am very excited about it,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the vote of confidence given to me by the voters of Manistee County.”

While he is relieved the campaign is finally over, Brunner said he is ready to take on the long road ahead, and hone in various local issues.

“I will do my very best to continue to serve our county well,” he said.

In his next term, Brunner plans to carry on the values he campaigned with nearly 12 years ago, when he was first elected.

“The biggest thing, essentially, is what I ran on 12 years ago. I think it is very essential for the judge to treat persons appearing before the court with dignity and respect,” he said. “I think it is important to provide them with an opportunity to be heard. I think it is very important for the court to be prepared for the case, and I think the entire system comes down to giving a fair and impartial result, based upon facts presented and the implacable law.

“I think I have done that pretty well for the past 12 years, and it is my intention to go with those same basic principles going forward.”

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.