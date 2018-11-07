ELECTION RESULTS 14 of 16 precincts reporting

The following numbers represent Manistee County only (all results are unofficial)
STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES & CANDIDATES
GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Bill Schuette/Lisa Posthumus Lyons (R) 5,117
Gretchen Whitmer/Garlin D. Gilchrist II (D) 4,557
Bill Gelineau/Angelique Chaiser Thomas (Libertarian) 140
Todd Schleiger/Earl P. Lackie (US Taxpayers) 77
Jennifer V. Kurland/Charin H. Davenport (Green) 92
Keith Butkovich/Raymond Warner (Natural Law Party) 35
SECRETARY OF STATE 4 Year Term
Mary Treder Lang (R) 5,203
Jocelyn Benson (D) 4,225
Gregory Scott Stempfle (Libertarian) 236
Robert Gale (US Taxpayers) 184
ATTORNEY GENERAL 4 Year Term
Tom Leonard (R) 5,359
Dana Nessel (D) 3,765
Lisa Lane Gioia (Libertarian) 255
Gerald T. Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 193
Chris Graveline (Natural Law Party) 195
UNITED STATES SENATOR 6 Year Term
John James (R) 5,340
Debbie Stabenow (D) 4,404
George E. Huffman III (US Taxpayers) 88
Marcia Squier (Green) 118
John Howard Wilhelm (Natural Law Party) 59
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS (1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term
Jack Bergman (R) 5,480
Matthew W. Morgan (D) 4,422
STATE SENATOR (35TH DISTRICT) 4 Year Term
Curt VanderWall (R) 6,016
Mike Taillard (D) 3,584
Timothy Coon (Libertarian) 251
REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE (101ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term
Jack O’Malley (R) 6,099
Kathy Wiejaczka (D) 3,829
MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Tami Carlone (R) 4,376
Richard Zeile (R) 3,957
Judith P. Pritchett (D) 3,558
Tiffany Tilley (D) 3,256
Scotty Boman (Libertarian) 313
John J. Tatar (Libertarian) 218
Karen Adams (US Taxpayers) 213
Douglas Levesque (US Taxpayers) 91
Sherry A. Wells (Green) 172
Mary Anne Hering (World Citizens Party) 386
Logan R. Smith (World Citizens Party) 338
REGENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Andrea Fischer Newman (R) 4,419
Andrew Richner (R) 3,967
Jordan Acker (D) 3,389
Paul Brown (D) 3,260
James Lewis Hudler (Libertarian) 207
John Jascob (Libertarian) 233
Joe Sanger (US Taxpayers) 179
Crystal Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 345
Kevin A. Graves (Green) 194
Marge Katchmark Sallows (Natural Law Party) 174
TRUSTEE OF MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Dave Dutch (R) 4,056
Mike Miller (R) 4,150
Brianna T. Scott (D) 3,594
Kelly Charron Tebay (D) 3,250
Bruce Campbell (Libertarian) 294
Tim Orzechowski (Libertarian) 214
Janet M. Sanger (US Taxpayers) 274
John Paul Sanger (US Taxpayers) 172
Aaron Mariasy (Green) 161
Bridgette R. AbrahamGuzman (Natural Law Party) 172
GOVERNOR OF WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Diane Dunaskiss (R) 4,307
David Nicholson (R) 4,056
Bryan C. Barnhill (D) 3,418
Anil Kumar (D) 3,048
Jon Elgas (Libertarian) 285
John T. Hargenrader (Libertarian) 226
Christine C. Schwartz (US Taxpayers) 442
Marc Joseph Sosnowski (US Taxpayers) 233
JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT (SUPREME COURT) 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Samuel Bagenstos (no party) 1,408
Megan Kathleen Cavanagh (no party) 3,245
Elizabeth T. Clement (Incumbent) (no party) 4,762
Doug Dern (no party) 640
Kerry Lee Morgan (no party) 1,084
Kurtis T. Wilder (Incumbent) (no party) 3,837
JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Stephen L. Borrello (Incumbent) (no party) 6,914
JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION Partial Term Ending 01/01/2023 – Vote for not more than 1
Brock A. Swartzle (Incumbent) (no party) 6,819
PROPOSAL 18-1 A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers
YES 5,227 NO 4,768
PROPOSAL 18-2 A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years
YES 5,200 NO 4,549
PROPOSAL 18-3 A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution
YES 5,638 NO 4,202
MANISTEE COUNTY RACES/PROPOSALS
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1 Pauline Jaquish (R) 1,215
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/2ND DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1
Richard A. Schmidt (R) 1,191
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/3RD DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1 Gene Lagerquist (D) 1,068
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/4TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1 Mark Bergstrom (R) 468
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/5TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Jeffrey Dontz (R) 1,502
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/6TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Karen WrzesinskiGoodman (D) 1,102
COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/7TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Margaret Batzer (D) 821
David Holmer (Libertarian) 294
COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 1 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Dale R. Cooper, Jr. (no party) 1,953
COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 3 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
NP Roger L. Zielinski (no party) 1,852
COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 5 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
James W. Smith (no party) 959
Michael Szymanski (no party) 1,349
COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 7 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Erin Martin Pontiac (no party) 1,799
SUPERVISOR (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
Janice McCraner (R)
Robert L. Clark (Libertarian)
CLERK (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
Patricia Wilson (R)
CLERK (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
Shirley A. Ball (R)
CLERK (MARILLA TOWNSHIP) (Vote for 1)
Debra A. Roberson (R) 142
TREASURER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020-Vote for not more than 1
Debbra Eckhout ®
Melanie Cederholm (no party)
TRUSTEE (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
Thomas Chycinski (D)
TWP TRUSTEE (MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
REP Joseph H. Barnett 440
TWP TRUSTEE (PLEASANTON TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
DEM Linda Schweyer 301
PARK COMMISSIONER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 2
No candidates on ballot
JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT (MANISTEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
NPA Thomas N. Brunner (I) 6,668
Jonathon Hauswirth 2,384
COMM COLLEGE TRUSTEE (WEST SHORE COMMUNITY COLLEGE) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
James Barker (no party) 4,405
Jim Scatena (no party) 2,884
Randal Tomaszewski (no party) 4,080
BOARD MEMBER (BEAR LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Gregory Paul Babinec 709
Eric Smith 685
BOARD MEMBER (BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Lori Cota Hill 307
Amber Pomper 302
Philip J. Wysocki 224
BOARD MEMBER (KALEVA-NORMAN-DICKSON SCHOOL DISTRICT) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 4
Kathleen Fairbanks 1,181
Robert J. Guenther 1,035
Karen McIntire 1,010
Randy Sanovic 739
Jessica Ward 1,155
BOARD MEMBER (MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3 Theresa Anderson 2,505
Paul J. Antal 2,531
Paul R. Wehrmeister 2,356
BOARD MEMBER (MASON COUNTY EASTERN SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3
Corliss T. Gulembo IV 12
BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
Jason M. Abraham 169
Eric Spencer 149
BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022 – Vote for not more than 1
Joe Barkman 171
SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3
Nicholas Dye 648
Rachelle Hrachovina 877
Gary Madden 652
Heidi Wisniski 886
SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
No candidates on ballot
VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
No candidates on ballot
VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Ron Bytwerk 64
VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Jeff Sandberg 163
VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Tony Covell 86
Kimberly Somsel 118
VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
No candidates on ballot
VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Dendra Best 46
Cynthia McPherson 70
VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
No candidates on ballot
VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Sonya L. Potts 154
VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Ruth M. Hudson 203
VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Sally King 92
VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Bonnie Dutkavich 150
VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Judith A. Schafer 159
VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1
Nikki Jach 200
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3
Rodney Gee 59
Andrea Ware 95
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2
David Myers 41
Earl C. Witkop 57
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 6
Sue Adamski 148
Eleanor DeYoung 124
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3
Dixie Howes 183
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3
Roger R Burger 157
Ralph W Drumm 145
Alfred S Reitman 137
VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1
Rodney D. Hudson 180
DICKSON TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of providing additional funds for the Fire Department operations and maintenance expenses? (This is a renewal of the one and one-half (1.5) mills for Fire Department operation and maintenance expenses for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 59,786.72). YES 290 NO 163
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of fire fighting and emergency response equipment? (This is a renewal of the two (2) mills for the Fire Department operating, capital improvement and fire fighting and emergency response equipment acquisition purposes for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 79,715.63). YES 306 NO 147
MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL
PROPOSITION 1: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP CEMETERY Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Cemetery? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $32,897.00. YES 370 NO 181
PROPOSITION 2: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Fire Department? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 443 NO 115
PROPOSITION 3: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TRANSFER STATION Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the transfer station concerning refuse disposal? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 414 NO 141
STRONACH TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL
PROPOSITION 1: FIRE DEPARTMENT RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 326 NO 101
PROPOSITION 2: FIRE DEPARTMENT INCREASE Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan increase its property tax limitation as imposed under Article 9 Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution by one mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), to be levied for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $48,441.44. YES 223 NO 202
PROPOSITION 3: GARBAGE AND TRASH DISPOSAL RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of garbage and trash disposal, maintenance and equipment? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 328 NO 104
BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS PROPOSAL
Operating Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.2365 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.2365 mills ($20.2365 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2020 to 2024, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2020 is approximately $7,545,483 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 371 NO 244
MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS PROPOSAL MANISTEE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL
This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy.Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Manistee Area Public Schools, Manistee and Mason Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2020 to 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $4,249,150 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 2,912 NO 1,167
MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS PROPOSAL
Bonding Proposal
Shall Mesick Consolidated Schools, Wexford and Manistee Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($13,700,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to, and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the junion/senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology in the junior/senior high school; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2019, is 4.8 mills ($4.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.95 mills ($3.95 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $-0-. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and proceeds cannot be used for reapirs or mantenances costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses). YES 100 NO 136