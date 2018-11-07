ELECTION RESULTS 14 of 16 precincts reporting

The following numbers represent Manistee County only (all results are unofficial)

STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES & CANDIDATES

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Bill Schuette/Lisa Posthumus Lyons (R) 5,117

Gretchen Whitmer/Garlin D. Gilchrist II (D) 4,557

Bill Gelineau/Angelique Chaiser Thomas (Libertarian) 140

Todd Schleiger/Earl P. Lackie (US Taxpayers) 77

Jennifer V. Kurland/Charin H. Davenport (Green) 92

Keith Butkovich/Raymond Warner (Natural Law Party) 35

SECRETARY OF STATE 4 Year Term

Mary Treder Lang (R) 5,203

Jocelyn Benson (D) 4,225

Gregory Scott Stempfle (Libertarian) 236

Robert Gale (US Taxpayers) 184

ATTORNEY GENERAL 4 Year Term

Tom Leonard (R) 5,359

Dana Nessel (D) 3,765

Lisa Lane Gioia (Libertarian) 255

Gerald T. Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 193

Chris Graveline (Natural Law Party) 195

UNITED STATES SENATOR 6 Year Term

John James (R) 5,340

Debbie Stabenow (D) 4,404

George E. Huffman III (US Taxpayers) 88

Marcia Squier (Green) 118

John Howard Wilhelm (Natural Law Party) 59

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS (1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term

Jack Bergman (R) 5,480

Matthew W. Morgan (D) 4,422

STATE SENATOR (35TH DISTRICT) 4 Year Term

Curt VanderWall (R) 6,016

Mike Taillard (D) 3,584

Timothy Coon (Libertarian) 251

REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE (101ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term

Jack O’Malley (R) 6,099

Kathy Wiejaczka (D) 3,829

MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Tami Carlone (R) 4,376

Richard Zeile (R) 3,957

Judith P. Pritchett (D) 3,558

Tiffany Tilley (D) 3,256

Scotty Boman (Libertarian) 313

John J. Tatar (Libertarian) 218

Karen Adams (US Taxpayers) 213

Douglas Levesque (US Taxpayers) 91

Sherry A. Wells (Green) 172

Mary Anne Hering (World Citizens Party) 386

Logan R. Smith (World Citizens Party) 338

REGENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Andrea Fischer Newman (R) 4,419

Andrew Richner (R) 3,967

Jordan Acker (D) 3,389

Paul Brown (D) 3,260

James Lewis Hudler (Libertarian) 207

John Jascob (Libertarian) 233

Joe Sanger (US Taxpayers) 179

Crystal Van Sickle (US Taxpayers) 345

Kevin A. Graves (Green) 194

Marge Katchmark Sallows (Natural Law Party) 174

TRUSTEE OF MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Dave Dutch (R) 4,056

Mike Miller (R) 4,150

Brianna T. Scott (D) 3,594

Kelly Charron Tebay (D) 3,250

Bruce Campbell (Libertarian) 294

Tim Orzechowski (Libertarian) 214

Janet M. Sanger (US Taxpayers) 274

John Paul Sanger (US Taxpayers) 172

Aaron Mariasy (Green) 161

Bridgette R. AbrahamGuzman (Natural Law Party) 172

GOVERNOR OF WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Diane Dunaskiss (R) 4,307

David Nicholson (R) 4,056

Bryan C. Barnhill (D) 3,418

Anil Kumar (D) 3,048

Jon Elgas (Libertarian) 285

John T. Hargenrader (Libertarian) 226

Christine C. Schwartz (US Taxpayers) 442

Marc Joseph Sosnowski (US Taxpayers) 233

JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT (SUPREME COURT) 8 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Samuel Bagenstos (no party) 1,408

Megan Kathleen Cavanagh (no party) 3,245

Elizabeth T. Clement (Incumbent) (no party) 4,762

Doug Dern (no party) 640

Kerry Lee Morgan (no party) 1,084

Kurtis T. Wilder (Incumbent) (no party) 3,837

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Stephen L. Borrello (Incumbent) (no party) 6,914

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (4TH DISTRICT) – INCUMBENT POSITION Partial Term Ending 01/01/2023 – Vote for not more than 1

Brock A. Swartzle (Incumbent) (no party) 6,819

PROPOSAL 18-1 A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers

YES 5,227 NO 4,768

PROPOSAL 18-2 A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years

YES 5,200 NO 4,549

PROPOSAL 18-3 A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution

YES 5,638 NO 4,202

MANISTEE COUNTY RACES/PROPOSALS

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/1ST DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1 Pauline Jaquish (R) 1,215

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/2ND DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1

Richard A. Schmidt (R) 1,191

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/3RD DISTRICT) 2 Year Term -Vote for not more than 1 Gene Lagerquist (D) 1,068

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/4TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1 Mark Bergstrom (R) 468

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/5TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Jeffrey Dontz (R) 1,502

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/6TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Karen WrzesinskiGoodman (D) 1,102

COUNTY COMM (MANISTEE COUNTY/7TH DISTRICT) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Margaret Batzer (D) 821

David Holmer (Libertarian) 294

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 1 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Dale R. Cooper, Jr. (no party) 1,953

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 3 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

NP Roger L. Zielinski (no party) 1,852

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 5 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

James W. Smith (no party) 959

Michael Szymanski (no party) 1,349

COUNCIL MEMBER DIST 7 (CITY OF MANISTEE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Erin Martin Pontiac (no party) 1,799

SUPERVISOR (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Janice McCraner (R)

Robert L. Clark (Libertarian)

CLERK (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Patricia Wilson (R)

CLERK (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Shirley A. Ball (R)

CLERK (MARILLA TOWNSHIP) (Vote for 1)

Debra A. Roberson (R) 142

TREASURER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020-Vote for not more than 1

Debbra Eckhout ®

Melanie Cederholm (no party)

TRUSTEE (FILER TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Thomas Chycinski (D)

TWP TRUSTEE (MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

REP Joseph H. Barnett 440

TWP TRUSTEE (PLEASANTON TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

DEM Linda Schweyer 301

PARK COMMISSIONER (ARCADIA TOWNSHIP) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 2

No candidates on ballot

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT (MANISTEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT) – INCUMBENT POSITION 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

NPA Thomas N. Brunner (I) 6,668

Jonathon Hauswirth 2,384

COMM COLLEGE TRUSTEE (WEST SHORE COMMUNITY COLLEGE) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

James Barker (no party) 4,405

Jim Scatena (no party) 2,884

Randal Tomaszewski (no party) 4,080

BOARD MEMBER (BEAR LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Gregory Paul Babinec 709

Eric Smith 685

BOARD MEMBER (BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Lori Cota Hill 307

Amber Pomper 302

Philip J. Wysocki 224

BOARD MEMBER (KALEVA-NORMAN-DICKSON SCHOOL DISTRICT) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 4

Kathleen Fairbanks 1,181

Robert J. Guenther 1,035

Karen McIntire 1,010

Randy Sanovic 739

Jessica Ward 1,155

BOARD MEMBER (MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3 Theresa Anderson 2,505

Paul J. Antal 2,531

Paul R. Wehrmeister 2,356

BOARD MEMBER (MASON COUNTY EASTERN SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Corliss T. Gulembo IV 12

BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 6 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

Jason M. Abraham 169

Eric Spencer 149

BOARD MEMBER (MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2022 – Vote for not more than 1

Joe Barkman 171

SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Nicholas Dye 648

Rachelle Hrachovina 877

Gary Madden 652

Heidi Wisniski 886

SCH BRD (ONEKAMA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS) Partial Term Ending 12/31/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Ron Bytwerk 64

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Jeff Sandberg 163

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Tony Covell 86

Kimberly Somsel 118

VIL PRESIDENT (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Dendra Best 46

Cynthia McPherson 70

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

No candidates on ballot

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Sonya L. Potts 154

VIL CLERK (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Ruth M. Hudson 203

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Sally King 92

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Bonnie Dutkavich 150

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Judith A. Schafer 159

VIL TREASURER (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 1

Nikki Jach 200

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF BEAR LAKE) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Rodney Gee 59

Andrea Ware 95

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF COPEMISH) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 2

David Myers 41

Earl C. Witkop 57

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF EASTLAKE) 2 Year Term – Vote for not more than 6

Sue Adamski 148

Eleanor DeYoung 124

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF KALEVA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Dixie Howes 183

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) 4 Year Term – Vote for not more than 3

Roger R Burger 157

Ralph W Drumm 145

Alfred S Reitman 137

VIL TRUSTEE (VILLAGE OF ONEKAMA) Partial Term Ending 11/20/2020 – Vote for not more than 1

Rodney D. Hudson 180

DICKSON TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of providing additional funds for the Fire Department operations and maintenance expenses? (This is a renewal of the one and one-half (1.5) mills for Fire Department operation and maintenance expenses for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 59,786.72). YES 290 NO 163

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION RENEWAL MILLAGE Shall Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, increase the constitutional limitation on the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in Dickson Township, Manistee County, Michigan, by an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) and levy an additional two (2) mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years (2019 through 2023, inclusive) for the purpose of fire department operating, capital improvement and capital acquisition purposes, including the purchase of fire fighting and emergency response equipment? (This is a renewal of the two (2) mills for the Fire Department operating, capital improvement and fire fighting and emergency response equipment acquisition purposes for five (5) years which expired in 2018; if approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year would be $ 79,715.63). YES 306 NO 147

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

PROPOSITION 1: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP CEMETERY Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Cemetery? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $32,897.00. YES 370 NO 181

PROPOSITION 2: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Fire Department? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 443 NO 115

PROPOSITION 3: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TRANSFER STATION Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the transfer station concerning refuse disposal? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00. YES 414 NO 141

STRONACH TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL

PROPOSITION 1: FIRE DEPARTMENT RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 326 NO 101

PROPOSITION 2: FIRE DEPARTMENT INCREASE Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan increase its property tax limitation as imposed under Article 9 Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution by one mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), to be levied for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of Fire Department protection, maintenance, equipment and education. If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $48,441.44. YES 223 NO 202

PROPOSITION 3: GARBAGE AND TRASH DISPOSAL RENEWAL Shall Stronach Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), be renewed at the original voted one-half (.5) mill ($0.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of garbage and trash disposal, maintenance and equipment? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $24,220.72. YES 328 NO 104

BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS PROPOSAL

Operating Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.2365 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.2365 mills ($20.2365 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2020 to 2024, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2020 is approximately $7,545,483 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 371 NO 244

MANISTEE AREA SCHOOLS PROPOSAL MANISTEE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy.Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Manistee Area Public Schools, Manistee and Mason Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2020 to 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $4,249,150 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)? YES 2,912 NO 1,167

MESICK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS PROPOSAL

Bonding Proposal

Shall Mesick Consolidated Schools, Wexford and Manistee Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirteen Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($13,700,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to, and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the junion/senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology in the junior/senior high school; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2019, is 4.8 mills ($4.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.95 mills ($3.95 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $-0-. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and proceeds cannot be used for reapirs or mantenances costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses). YES 100 NO 136