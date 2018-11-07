‘Hollywood’s Great Game Shows’ coming to Little River Casino

MANISTEE — This weekend, Bob Eubanks will bring “Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows!” to Manistee.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday at Little River Casino Resort, TV legend Eubanks will host the show, selecting audience members to compete in family favorites like “Card Sharks” and “The Newlywed Game”, and one lucky contestant will have a chance to win $1 million.

Eubanks was the No. 1 Rock n’ Roll disc jockey in Los Angeles at the No. 1 radio station KRLA for seven years. In 1972, he entered the world of country music. For 10 years, he was the exclusive music producer for country star Merle Haggard and also managed the careers of Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell and Marty Robbins. He brought the Beatles to America and promoted their concerts all three years they toured.

He has hosted 11 game shows throughout his television career, such as “The Newlywed Game,” “Card Sharks,” “Trivia Trap,” “Rhyme and Reason,” “All Star Secrets” and others. He is the only game show personality to host the same format for over five decades.

Eubanks has won nine Emmys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the industry’s Golden Mic Award. He became the last person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 20th century.

For 38 years, Eubanks hosted the Emmy award winning Tournament of Roses Parade for Tribune Broadcasting and the Hallmark Channel. Eubanks has produced television shows for all four of the major networks.

Tickets for the “Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows!” event are on sale at www.lrcr.com or or by phone with Star Tickets at 800-585-3737.