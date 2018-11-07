Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Warrior Society to host Veterans Celebration

MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Warrior Society will host a “Veterans Celebration” next week.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Little River Casino Resort in the event center. All veterans who have served the country are invited to this special celebration.

The Veterans Celebration highlights include the Veterans Warrior Society performing the Color Guard and Drum ceremonies, free lunch for veterans (there is a charge for guests), entertainment featuring Virgil Baker and the Just for Fun Band and special guest speaker U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman.

Enjoy the afternoon in honor of those who served and those that gave their lives for this country.