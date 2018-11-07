Looking Back for Nov. 8

40 YEARS AGO

Onekama okays fire millage

In a complete turn-around, Onekama Township voters overwhelmingly endorsed a one-mill property tax for their fire department. The millage renewal request, for a five-year period, had been turned down at the August primary by about 2 to 1. Voters endorsing the financing request for the volunteer fire department outnumbered “no” voters 3.5-1. Unofficial results indicated 405 voters approved the request while 113 voters turned the opposite down.

Waters is out

Closing after 30 years of business is Waters Shoes located at 393 River Street. The entire stock must be sold and everything must go!

60 YEARS AGO

Keep children away from gutted building

Parents of young children are asked to warn them of the danger of playing inside the burned out Knez Home. There is great danger of floors giving away, or sections of the roof falling, with the possibility of serious injury to anyone in the house. Until the insurance appraisers have finished their work nothing can be done to remove the hazard.

80 YEARS AGO

General election voting is heavy

Despite and early morning rain and cold weather, voting here was running moderately heavy at the noon hour, with 1,305 ballots cast at the time of the usual checkup on the seven city districts between noon and 1 o’clock. Heaviest voting was in the Sixth District where 310 ballots had been cast at 12:30.

Hi-Y meeting

At the regular meeting of the Hi-Y Club held at the high school last night, plans for the Older Boys Conference were discussed. The club decided to give baskets to the needy at Thanksgiving and Christmas. After the business meeting, Dr. E.A. Oakes gave an interesting talk on the medical profession.

