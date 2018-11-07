Many incumbents keep township seats

MANISTEE COUNTY — Several incumbent Manistee County township officials will retain their seats following the results of the local election.

Bear Lake elected incumbent township clerk Cynthia McPherson, who ran against Dendra Best. Neither candidate had a party affiliation.

McPherson secured her position with 70 votes, and Best had 46 votes.

The Kaleva village president seat will remain under Kimberly Somsel, who pulled ahead of running mate Tony Covell at 118 votes to 86.

At this time, no results for Arcadia Township supervisor and treasurer seats have been reported. Complete results will be reported when they become available.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.