ROXANNE ROWLEY: A few thoughts regarding civility

By ROXANNE ROWLEY

Guest Columnist

How much more bruising can political campaigns possibly get?

The finger-pointing, fear-mongering and down in the mud name calling leaves a sour aftertaste. It feels like our democratic republic took one on the chin and Lady Liberty got a black eye in the aftermath of this campaign.

Plus the millions upon millions of dollars spent on political ads full of half-truths and misleading statements could have housed and fed our homeless veterans, fed hungry children and families, and aided vulnerable elderly.

Political campaigns have been known for being unscrupulous for a very long time. Unfortunately it is almost expected. But lately it seems the lows have plummeted to new depths. And it is easy to understand why some become discouraged, disillusioned and disgusted with the political process.

However our right to vote is a precious and valued one that our servicemen and women have fought and even died for. To not exercise that right seems like an insult to those who fought so hard for us to have that right. It is important to try and wade through the muck, ignore the noisy distractions, become educated about candidates, and try to make an informed decision.

It seems like the word “civility” has become an out-of-date concept. Civility is not a partisan concept.

As a matter of fact I found “Rules of Civility” by George Washington about social graces for that time period of the mid 1700s. He wrote out these rules when he was only 16, but they appear to have influenced him throughout his lifetime. The ideas he wrote of are based on a list originally complied by the French Jesuits in the late 1500s.

Reasonable ideas never really go out of style.

Washington, as the first president of our democratic republic, was keenly aware of his place in history and he was determined to set an honorable example for future leaders to follow. He was much admired for his fine character and his inspiring leadership.

Here are a few of the over 100 “Rules for Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation” that George Washington wrote down:

Let your conversation be without malice or envy.

Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect, to those that are present.

Mock nor jest anything of importance.

Detract not from others.

Be not apt to relate news if you know not the truth thereof.

Associate yourself with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation; for ‘tis better to be alone than in bad company.

Speak not injurious words neither in jest nor earnest.

Scoff at none although they give occasion.

Use no reproachful language against anyone.

Wherein you reprove another be unblameable yourself.

Undertake not what you cannot perform.

When a man does all he can though it succeeds not well, blame not him that did it.

Reproach none for the infirmities of nature.

Make no jests that are sharp or biting.

Not long from now we will be in the throes of yet another political campaign. How refreshing it would be if candidates stuck to the issues and stated their positions without barbed insults and half truths about their opponents.

In other words, they could practice civility. Political ill will and reckless rhetoric only adds to the damaging divisiveness in this country. To quote Benjamin Franklin, “We must indeed all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

Perhaps it is time for the voters to speak out and demand more civil behaviors from our candidates as they campaign. Our country deserves that much. We voters deserve it. And even more importantly, future generations depend on it. Plus our beautiful Lady Liberty certainly does not deserve another black eye.

Roxanne Rowley is a retired early childhood educator and consultant. She enjoys writing and has had numerous articles published related to early childhood issues.