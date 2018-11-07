VanderWall, O’Malley ahead in Michigan’s Senate and House races

MANISTEE — The current results for Michigan’s 35th Senate District and 101st House District seats in Tuesday’s midterm election project Curt VanderWall, GOP, in the lead for Senate, and Jack O’Malley, GOP, ahead in the House.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, VanderWall is currently at 27,266 votes; Mike Taillard, Democrat, at 13,296 votes; and Timothy Coon, Libertarian, at 1,079 votes, for Michigan’s 35th Senate District.

Right now, 87 of 191 precincts are reporting at 46 percent.

In the 101st House District, O’Malley has the lead with 17,945 votes, and Democrat Kathy Wiejaczka has 12,940 total votes — with 47 of 67 precincts reporting at 70 percent.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers. Final results will be posted as they become available.

Due to press deadlines, find more election results online at manisteenews.com and in Thursday’s edition of the News Advocate.