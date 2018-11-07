VanderWall, O’Malley take Michigan’s House and Senate

MANISTEE COUNTY — The results are in for Michigan’s 35th Senate District and 101st House District midterm election, with Curt VanderWall, GOP, taking Senate and first-time politician Jack O’Malley, GOP, winning the House seat.

In the district, VanderWall brought in 73,739 votes at 63 percent; and his challengers Mike Taillard,

Democrat, had 39,989 votes at 34 percent; and Timothy Coon, Libertarian, with 3,035 votes at 3 percent.

In Manistee County, VanderWall had 7,004 votes; Taillard was able to get 4,250 votes; and Coon had 275 votes. A total of 11,529 votes were counted in all 16 local precincts.

State Rep. VanderWall, of Ludington, is the current representative of the four-county 101st District. He will take office in Michigan’s 35th Senate District seat on Jan. 1, 2019.

When the results were official, VanderWall said he was excited to be able to continue his journey.

“It’s a great privilege and an honor to earn the vote, and the confidence that was displayed yesterday at the polls,” VanderWall said. “I am really excited.”

In past years, VanderWall said he has kept his lines of communication open with the public, and plans to continue to do so once he takes his seat with the Michigan Senate.

“It is important for not only our constituents, but it is very important to me that we keep that relationship going,” he said. “We are not going to stop that.”

In his campaign, VanderWall focused on various current issues from education to business, and he plans to take them to Lansing once more in the Senate. VanderWall said, before his current term is up, he hopes to finish business in the House.

“The top priorities in the campaign, and I hopefully will get a couple of them done before the end of the year, would be Auto No-fault and the small cell bills we have in the House right now, which would be very important to our rural communities, school districts and businesses,” he said.

With the 101st House District, O’Malley was able to gain 28,249 votes at 58 percent on Tuesday, and his challenger Democrat Kathy Wiejaczka had 20,714 votes at 42 percent. Both were first-time politicians, running for election.

In Manistee County, O’Malley secured 7,069 votes, and Wiejaczka had a total of 4,552 votes — with 11,621 total votes counted in all 16 precincts.

O’Malley has a long history in the broadcast industry, and has interviewed many politicians over the

years in his career. He held the position for Morning Radio at WTCM FM for 34 years.

The win was nothing short of an honor for O’Malley, who was already off to orientation the following day.

“I am honored, what I mean by that is I know what it took to get us the right to vote. So many people have died for the right of others, to be able to cast that ballot for the candidate of their choice,” he said. “When someone walks into a polling booth and casts their vote for Jack — and they can vote for anybody — I am really honored to know they did that.

“It means the world to me. I am going to work hard for them.”

The campaign has been an eight month journey for O’Malley. Now that he was elected to Michigan’s House, he plans to keep the lines of communication open with the public, just as VanderWall has prioritized in his term with the 101st District.

“I am going to continue what Rep. VanderWall, now Senator, has done with his coffee hours so the people know when and where I am going to be,” he said. “The dynamic is a little different now with a Democratic governor, but even though we have the majority in the House it will be a different situation.”

O’Malley will fill the 101st District seat on Jan. 1, 2019.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.