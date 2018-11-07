Voters decide winners in board of education races

MANISTEE — Some new faces will be taking over board of education seats in Manistee County board of educations following Tuesday’s mid-term elections.

All results are considered unofficial until the board of canvassers review the results. With 14 of 16 of the precincts in Manistee County reporting their results (Arcadia and Filer Township not yet reporting) complete results will be published online when they become available.

At Onekama Consolidated Schools four candidates filed for the three four-year terms on the board. Those four were incumbents Heidi Wisniski and Nick Dye and newcomers Gary Madden and Rachelle Hrachovina were seeking those three seats.

There also was a partial term expiring that no one officially filed for to have their name on the ballot. However, in a strange twist Madden filed for write-in status for the partial term and being the only one, he won that position. However, if the Arcadia results allow him to win one of the four-year term seats the board of education would have to fill whatever seat he doesn’t select.

Overall for the four year term with the Arcadia Township votes not in because of tabulation problems, Wisniski had received 886 votes, Hrachovina had 877 votes, Dye had 648 votes and Madden received 652 votes.

The Kaleva Norman Dickson School District had five candidate seeking four four year terms. Those seats went to Kathleen Fairbanks (1,202 votes), Robert Guenther (1,050 votes), Karen McIntire (1,029 votes) and Jessica Ward (1,175 votes). Others receiving votes were Randy Sanovic (757 votes).

Two other Manistee County School districts have board seats that were decided on Tuesday evening, but there wasn’t any races in either district.

The terms of Bear Lake board members Greg Babinec and Eric Smith were expiring, but they both were elected to another six-year term. Babinec received 709 votes and Smith had 685 votes.

In the Manistee Area Public Schools district with all precincts but Filer Township reporting, two incumbents and one newcomer to the board faced a similar situation in winning four year terms. Incumbent Dr. Paul Antal received 2,531 votes, while incumbent Paul Wehrmeister had 2,356 votes and Theresa Anderson will be joining the board for the first time after receiving 2,505 votes. Incumbent Richard “Duke” Edmonson did not seek another term.

MAPS district voters also appear to have approved the 18 mill non-homestead renewal by a 3,013-1,221 vote. Filer Township results were not yet reporting in and will be added when they become available.

The latest request was for four years and will replace the one expiring in 2019 and will run until 2023. Failure of the millage would have meant a loss of $4,249,150 to the district’s budget.

MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman thanked the voters for approving the renewal.

“We are always grateful for the people’s support of the school and valuing what it does for the community,” said Stoneman. “They also understand the importance of this funding for our district. It would directly impact our students if it hadn’t passed.”

The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees are not complete either for the two seats that are expiring and the totals too close to call. With 14 of 16 Manistee precincts reporting and 14 of 20 Mason County precincts reporting James Barker had 7,455 votes Randal Tomaszewski was at 6,483 votes votes and Jim Scatena had 5,822 votes.