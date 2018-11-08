Trinity Lutheran Church to host Harvest Bazaar

MANISTEE — The Trinity Lutheran Harvest Bazaar will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A delicious lunch menu features our specialty German potato salad and starts at 11:30 a.m. There will be handcrafted bears, quilts, crocheted and knitted Items, Christmas ornaments, photography, fluid art, homemade baked goods, cookie walk, attic treasures, vintage jewelry, used cookbooks and Detroit Lions memorabilia.

Door prizes will be given every half-hour.

Every year Trinity Lutheran Church at 5th & Oak Street in Manistee has this fall bazaar, which is put on by the Trinity Ladies Society. The money raised is not only used within the church and school at Trinity, it is also disbursed into the community.

Some organizations that we have contributed to are Love INC (ECHO His Love), Safe Harbor Homeless Program, Salvation Army and Pregnancy Center.