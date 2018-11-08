Bear Lake Board of Education approves summer tax levy

MANISTEE — Every dollar saved by a school district makes a difference with today’s strapped school budgets.

It is why many schools approve a summer tax collection from the people in the district. This week the Bear Lake Board of Education took action to approve the annual resolution to collect 100 percent of their tax collection in the summer.

Bear Lake superintendent Marlen Cordes explained the reasoning behind the decision to collect the taxes in the summer. Many school districts will borrow money to have enough cash for payroll and other expenses until the state aid funds start coming in, but that costs a district money.

“By doing the summer tax levy it stretches our cash flow out which helps because our state aid doesn’t come in one lump sum,” said Cordes.

Board members were also informed by Cordes that the district received the successful completion of their Fiscal On Site Review by the Michigan Department of Education. The review showed no deficiency in its findings and Cordes praised the efforts of the Manistee County Business Cooperative and principal Sarah Harless.

“Everything was done very well and that is kudos to (business coordinator) Leslie Acton at the business office and Sarah,” said Cordes.

Board members also took action to upgrade the names for signatures on the district’s accounts with the Honor State Bank. For the Trust and Agency they added the names of Cordes, Harless and secretary Renee Mallison. They also added their names to the student services accounts.

A report was also given by the superintendent on the remaining bond projects that resulted from the zero mill increase bond. The majority of those funds went for a new roof, a school bus and gymnasium improvements.

“We had a couple garage door openers installed at our bus garage and we are getting a new garage door on the bus garage to replace one that is in bad shape,” said Cordes. “We are getting three water bottle fillers for the school to allow students to fill water bottles.”

Board members also went into closed session for Cordes’ annual evaluation. If a teacher has a highly effective evaluation for three years in a row they don’t have to be evaluated on that fourth year.

Since Cordes has five in a row they didn’t have to do the evaluation this year.