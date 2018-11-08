Home / News in Brief / Dance to benefit sculpture fund

CUSTER — The kick-off fundraising event for the Custer Sculpture and Park will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Johnny’s Roadhouse in Custer.

Custer has joined the Mason County Sculpture Trail and will install a sculpture in the Village of Custer, depicting three musicians playing piano, drums and guitar and will be inscribed with “Johnny’s Bandstand.”

It is a tribute to the influx of various musicians and artists that played there and brought people to Custer for music.

The base features dancers, as a reminder of the hundreds of people who came from all over — Grand Rapids, Mason, Oceana, Lake and Manistee Counties — for many years.

The sculpture will be placed in a park to be developed adjacent to the Mason County Eastern School property on Main Street. Plans include a personalized brick wall by donors, picnic tables and benches.

Come dance and share memories of hanging out at “Johnny’s Bandstand” with local bands The Shotman Band and Cats & Jammers providing music.

Rich Young from Synergy Broadcasting will be the emcee and DJ for the event.

A silent auction is also part of the event, featuring a handmade quilt of pictures of artists who have played at Johnny’s Bandstand over the many years.

There is a suggested donation for admission, and beverages and food will also be available for purchase.

Johnny’s Roadhouse is located on U.S. Highway 10 in Custer.

