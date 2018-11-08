Home / Local News / Ford Drive 4 UR School Fundraiser benefits MCC

MCCManistee Ford held a Drive 4 UR School Fundraiser at Manistee Catholic Central. Each participant that test drove a new Ford vehicle helped earn money for the school and athletic association. The total amount raised from the fundraiser was $2,940.00. Pictured with the check from Ford in the front row (left to right) are  Aiden Luomala, Sophie Shobe, Brendan Bajtka, and Louis Bennett. Back row left to right Rob Pepera (Manistee Ford), Rev. Pablo Martinez, Student Nicole Kaminski, and Jenny Howes MCC Marketing and Development.

Posted by Ken Grabowski

Ken is News Advocate’s education reporter. He coordinates coverage for all Manistee County schools and West Shore Community College. He can be reached by phone at (231) 398-3125 or by email at kgrabowski@pioneergroup.com.

