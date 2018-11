BRETHREN — The Epworth United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Hunter’s Supper and Quilt Raffle from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The menu includes pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, apple sauce, coleslaw, homemade desserts and more.

The church is located at 3939 High Bridge Road in Brethren.

Everyone is welcome and donations will be accepted.