MAPS new hire to focus on K-12 educational goals

MANISTEE — At the Manistee Area Public Schools regular Board of Education meeting this week, the Board approved the hire of a district curriculum director.

“I am pleased to announce that Amber Kowatch has accepted the position of district curriculum director effective January 1,” said MAPS Superintendent Stoneman. “She possesses a strong background in elementary education, school administration, technology integration, learning assessment, and curriculum development. Her experience will be invaluable to continuing the development of a collaborative learning culture at MAPS.”

As an educator on loan, Amber led the statewide Assessment and Curriculum activity for Michigan’s $95 million TRIG project as well as coached and prepared educators across 54 school districts in classroom technology integration as part of her work with five education service agencies participating in the Intra-Michigan Technology Readiness Consortium.

She has also presented and conducted professional development sessions on 21st Century learning and effective technology use in elementary classrooms at local, state, national, and international conferences and events. She currently serves as the building principal for Lakeview Elementary in Ludington.

Amber will serve the MAPS district in developing and supporting educational programs and services for the district. She will provide mentorship and coaching for the staff in developing a consistent philosophy of education and K-12 developmental goals to meet desired student outcomes.