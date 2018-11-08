Resurrection: A Marvelous Gift from God

By Dallas Jones

Guest Columnist

If we were granted whatever we wished, that list would likely include a life free from illness, pain and physical weaknesses. According to the writings of God’s apostles and prophets this will be our privilege when we are resurrected. The concept of the resurrection of the dead is beyond our present experience. From all we can see, death is final. It is only believable because of what the Word of God teaches about the resurrection.

Jesus Christ was the First to be Resurrected

Through His Atonement we will all eventually be resurrected (from the dead). The apostle Paul declared,” For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive. But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits; afterward they that are Christ’s at his coming.” (1 Corinthians 15: 22-23 in the Bible)

His Resurrection Was Witnessed by Many

When Jesus Christ appeared to His apostles after His Resurrection He said,” Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have. And when he had thus spoken, he shewed them his hands and his feet.” (Luke 24: 39-40 in the Bible)

“And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, and came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” (Matthew 27: 52-53 in the Bible)

The Resurrection Brings Us a Perfect Body

“The spirit and the body shall be reunited again in its perfect form; both limb and joint shall be restored to its proper frame, even as we now are at this time; and we shall be brought to stand before God, knowing even as we know now, and have a bright recollection of all our guilt. Now, this restoration shall come to all, both old and young, both bond and free, both male and female, both the wicked and the righteous; and even there shall not so much as a hair of their heads be lost; but every thing shall be restored to its perfect frame.. …that they can die no more; their spirits uniting with their bodies, never to be divided; thus the whole becoming spiritual and immortal, that they can no more see corruption.” (Alma 11: 43-45 in the Book of Mormon p. 236)

It will be a Resurrection of all Living Things including Animals

The Lord has declared, “For all old things shall pass away, and all things shall become new, even the heaven and the earth, and all the fulness thereof, both men and beasts, the fowls of the air, and the fishes of the sea; And not one hair, neither mote, shall be lost, for it is the workmanship of mine hand.”

(Doctrine & Covenants 29: 24-25 p. 51)

The Glory of Our Resurrected Body is Subject to Obedience of God’s Commandments

The power and glory of our future resurrected bodies will be affected by our faith in Jesus Christ and our obedience to His commandments. The Apostle Paul describes this difference. “There are also celestial bodies, and bodies terrestrial: but the glory of the celestial is one, and the glory of the terrestrial is another. There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars: for one star differeth from another star in glory. So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption:” (1 Corinthians 15: 40-41 in the Bible)

Great Future Blessing from God

One of the great future gifts from Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father will be our glorious, beautiful resurrected bodies. It should be a motivation to keep the commandments of God.

For a more detailed free write-up on the Resurrection call (231) 383-8359 or send an email dallasjones8349@yahoo.com.