Bergman to focus on Soo Locks, rural broadband

MANISTEE COUNTY — Jack Bergman held onto his 1st Congressional District seat, campaigning against D-Matthew Morgan and securing the vote by a wide margin.

The congressional seat encompasses the entire Upper Peninsula and 16 counties in the lower, northern region of Michigan.

Bergman has identified several areas that he will continue to make a priority during his second term.

“We still have to finish up the Soo Locks project, and we’re doing that literally right now,” he said. “The next and final step is to get the Soo Locks appropriated so we can begin the contractual construction.”

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, won the election with 56.3 percent of the vote, while Democratic challenger Matt Morgan of Traverse City followed up with 43.7 percent.

The final results were reflected by the voters in Manistee County, with 6,334 votes in support of Bergman and 5,257 votes for Morgan.

“Two years ago, I made promises to the voters of the 1st District of Michigan for things like getting started on the Soo Locks, work on guest worker visas, rural broadband access, and to do the kind of hard work at the federal level that we knew needed to be done for the constituents in the district,” said Bergman. “The people voted in a way that validates what I said I would do. That’s why the outcome of the election was as lopsided as it was.”

Morgan made comments before the polls closed on Tuesday, and said he hopes the results will bring change to the political atmosphere.

“I’m very pleased with what we’ve been seeing with regards to voter turnout,” said Morgan. “People are going out and doing their part.”

“It’s a great day to be in Michigan,” said Bergman. “Even if you are only coming through here, it’s a place that you always smile about when you look back.”

Bergman will also continue to promote the Rural Broadband Connectivity Act which will increase the availability of high speed internet access within the 1st District and other rural areas.

Veterans issues are also a priority for Bergman.

“I will still be a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee so I will continue to advance the quality and availability of care for veterans, whether it be through the Choice program where they can go locally, or in the case where they might have to drive to Saginaw or Ann Arbor,” he said. “I will continue to work on issues to provide the outcome that the veterans deserve.”

All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.