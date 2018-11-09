First significant snowfall prompts refresher on winter weather driving tips

LANSING – Michigan’s first brush with winter weather came Friday as 1 to 3 inches of snow were expected to fall across much of the Lower Peninsula, while the Upper Peninsula could see 6 to 12 inches of snow by Sunday.

“It’s been at least six months since many of us saw snow on Michigan roads, which is why we’re encouraging drivers to slow down and leave plenty of distance between your car and the car in front of you,” said Dyck Van Koevering, general counsel for the Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “Many car crashes happen when drivers don’t expect the road to be slippery, so use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses as they are more likely to freeze over first.”

Other tips include:

• Drive distraction-free and don’t text while driving;

• Slow down;

• Be aware of what other drivers are doing around you, and expect the unexpected;

• Leave early so you don’t have to rush to reach your destination;

• Always wear your seatbelt; and

• Keep a blanket, bottled water and flashlights in your car in case you are stranded.

If you are involved in an accident, pull your car to the side of the road if possible and call 9-1-1. Next, call your insurance provider to report the accident and begin the claim process.

“Michigan’s auto insurance companies and their agents are there when disaster strikes to help their neighbors when they need them most,” Van Koevering said. “In times of crisis, insurance companies provide an important safety net including: 24/7 service, roadside assistance and accident protection.”