Manistee County Aubudon meeting set for Nov. 14

MANISTEE — Hunting & Wildlife Conservation will be the topic of the Manistee County Audubon meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 Oak Grove Center, located at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Tim Granger, biological technician with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will present the program.

Granger has been a Manistee Audubon member since the inception of the club in 1983. Granger will present a Power Point program on the value of the modern hunting season through revenue raised and wildlife conservation efforts.

Everyone is welcome. Call Barry Barto at (231) 889-4892 or Gloria Savory at (231) 723-2625 for more information.