Safe Harbor provides shelter for winter season

MANISTEE — As fall transitions into winter and the days grow colder, local organizations and churches are opening their doors to ensure that everyone will have safe, warm shelter each night.

ECHO His Love’s Safe Harbor program began in 2009 and provides meals and shelter to individuals and families at sanctuary sites during the coldest time of year.

Lisa Clarke, Family Services Director of ECHO His Love, said that as churches and organizations throughout Manistee open their doors, there is still a need for people to open their hearts and volunteer.

“Ideally we need between six and eight volunteers every night,” she said. “Each host site often has their own volunteers, but there are some that rotate through all of the different host sites.”

Clarke said there is still a significant need for volunteers to check in guests and stay overnight.

“Coming up on Nov. 19, we need more volunteers and then again the week of Christmas break for schools,” she said.

Safe Harbor also needs five more host sites throughout the season.

“If a church or organization has space and they want to host for a week, they have to be a secure place, must have enough room to divide into groups and must have working restrooms,” said Clarke. “It doesn’t have to have a kitchen, although that is always helpful.”

Transportation is also offered to guests, running to the host sites each night from Family Dollar.

“Guest transportation at this time is provided by volunteers, and they also have a sign in their window that says they are driving for Safe Harbor,” said Clarke. “In the morning we either transfer them to the high school so they can shower at the pool, or they can be dropped back off at the Family Dollar.”

Safe Harbor opened for the season on Nov. 3, and Clarke says she expects to see more people come through as snow starts to fall.

“When winter hits and it starts to snow and get really cold at night, that’s when people who are holding out in whatever living situation they’re in right now — whether it be a tent, trailer or camper — start to stay in the sanctuaries,” she said.

Clarke said the program fills an important need in the community.

“To quote our executive director Robin Paulus, ‘shelter should not be a gift but a given,'” she said. “Every person needs to be sheltered, it shouldn’t be a privilege.”

The volunteer positions needed at Safe Harbor include:

• Host sites: Churches or organizations willing to open the doors (in one-week increments) for homeless to find shelter from the cold from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

• Transportation: Pick up Safe Harbor homeless guests from designated pick-up point at 5:55-6 p.m. to bring to shelter. Pick up Safe Harbor homeless guests from shelter to drop off to designated drop-off points at 8 a.m.

• Gatekeeper: Check in homeless guests from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (training provided).

• Dinner: Prepare, serve and clean up from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

• Breakfast: Prepare, serve and clean up from 6:45-7:30 a.m.

• Overnight: Secure guests through the night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering, or organizations willing to donate space for week-long increments, are asked to contact Clarke at (231) 723-6613, ext. 111.

The host site for this week is Manistee United Methodist, located at 387 First Street.

For each night of Safe Harbor, check-in is from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. while guests must check out by 8 the following morning. Dinner and breakfast is provided.

“I can’t express enough that if you come one time, you’ll see the smiling faces that are warm now because you chose to be there that night,” said Clarke. “You’ll want to do it again. The reward is knowing that for a moment, you gave someone hope.”

SAFE HARBOR LOCATIONS & DATES:

• 11/03-11/09 Faith Covenant Church, 475 8th St 01/05-01/11 Faith Covenant Church 475 8th St

• 11/10 – 11/16 Manistee United Methodist 387 1st St

• 11/17 – 11/23 (Host site needed)

• 11/24 – 11/30 New Life Tabernacle 449 5th St

• 12/01 – 12/07 Faith Covenant Church, 475 8th St

• 12/08 – 12/14 (Host site needed)

• 12/15 – 12/21 New Life Tabernacle 449 5th St

• 12/22 – 12/28 Manistee United Methodist 387 1st St

• 12/29 – 01/04 Manistee United Methodist 387 1st St

• 01/05 – 01/11 Faith Covenant Church 475 8th St

• 01/12 – 01/18 New Life Tabernacle 449 5th St

• 01/19 – 01/25 (Host site needed)

• 01/26 – 02/01 Manistee United Methodist 387 1st St

• 02/02 – 02/08 Faith Covenant Church, 475 8th St

• 02/09 – 02/15 (Host site needed)

• 02/16 – 02/22 New Life Tabernacle 449 5th St

• 02/23 – 03/01 Manistee United Methodist 387 1st St

• 03/02 – 03/08 (Host site needed)

• 03/09 – 03/15 (Host site needed)

• 03/16 – 03/22 Good Shepherd Lutheran 521 Cypress St

• 03/23 – 03/29 New Life Tabernacle 449 5th St