Manistee delirious with exultation as the word of ‘victory’ is received

Sunday’s date typed numerically as the 11th month and 11th day of 2018 bears the same numbers included in the month and day of 1918…11-11-18.

For many, tomorrow will go by doing the same Sunday routines as last week … probably with not much in the way of celebrating. Perhaps a run to the grocery store or an afternoon watching a football game, reading a book or folding laundry … the usual. But jump back 100 years ago to the same exact date and the day was anything but usual or routine.

Early on the morning of Nov. 11, 1918, word was received in Manistee that Germany was signing an armistice with the Allies which would end the war that had been raging in Europe for several years. With the United States entering “The Great War” in April of 1917, many local men bravely volunteered to serve the will of their country and in doing so, many did not return.

While not experiencing the horrors of war first-hand, people living in the United States at that time not only dealt with the worry of perhaps never seeing their loved ones again, but also several other factors that were apparent during the war. Things like anti-German sentiment, the rationing of food, sugar, coal, and electrical intake in order to conserve for the war effort, and the adamant pressure that you had continually donate money to the war effort so you could be deemed “patriotic”, all added to living in a tumultuous country during war time.

However, the signing of the armistice not only meant that soldiers would be returning home but that the conservation and overall turbulent times would be changing.

Once the call came that the war was over, Mayor Thomas Kieft proclaimed the day an official holiday and plans were soon put into place for a parade. One of the many articles published in the Manistee News Advocate on that day describes the overall scene in Manistee:

“Awakened by the official word that Germany had signed the armistice about 4 o’clock this morning, Manistee went delirious with exultation long before dawn gained momentum as time progressed.

“First tidings were received by long-distance phone from Grand Rapids almost simultaneously by Dr. A.F. Hess and Dr. F.L. Haynes, the latter head of the local Boy Scouts organization, who had been stationed with their ears close to the phone for two nights hoping for just such a call.

“They speedily communicated them to others and the big blow off was on. Before 7 o’clock the News-Advocate had responded to hundreds of telephone calls inquiring if it were really true this time. Informed that it was officially given out, everybody immediately decided that this sole business for the day would be celebrating and few business places even made pretense of opening.

“As early as 7 o’clock the mayor declared it a holiday, which was superfluous. The public had beaten him to it. A confetti blizzard raged in the downtown streets all morning, and all sorts of noisy devices swelled the tempest of demonstration. Automobiles dragging tin cans and wash boilers and anything else that would add to the din paraded the main thoroughfare.

“Factory whistles screeched and every bell worked overtime. Harold Larson beat them all to it by gaining access to the Woodrow Wilson school belfry and starting the big gong there going long before 6 o’clock. It has been clanging almost without interruption since.

“Boy Scouts who literally had been sleeping on their arms for the past 48 hours, mobilized in almost no time at all. In fact, one of the biggest and assuredly the most jubilant crowds ever assembled in Manistee materialized almost instantaneously to join in the Victory celebration which is still in progress.”

The revelry continued throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours as the parade, which was hailed as one of the most inspiring sights ever to take place in the city, commenced.

“Joy was unconfined as Manistee’s Victory parade traversed the city’s principal business streets this afternoon. Hastily flung together, the parade was one of the inspiring sights witnessed here for a long time. It represented joy and gladness, and was participated in and witnessed by people whose hearts were suddenly lightened by the end of bloody carnage.

“Put together on only a few hours’ notice, the parade was one of the longest Manistee has ever seen and aroused the enthusiasm of thousands of people who lined the streets and crowded the windows of the buildings along the line of march. One of the very evident features of the parade was the kaiser. He appeared in a number of different costumes, but he was being subjected to a common punishment. Once he had a chain around his neck and was being hurried along behind an automobile. Again he was in chains but encircled by gleeful Americans, still again in effigy this time, he was dragged along by the Manistee Shipbuilding Company’s float, while young Yankees took keen delight in jabbing him with sharpened sticks.

“There were many other features. One of the best decorated of all the automobiles was Frank Zielinski’s. Almost buried with American flags, the car commanded salutes and uncovering all along the line. The Spanish American War veterans were there with the Liberty Bell they brought back with them at the close of that war. The Boy and Girl cadets under Capt. William Wenzel, the Boy Scouts commanded by Dr. Hayes, the Red Cross Division were all there.

“As is usually the case in such civic endeavors, the loyal Polish patriots were out in great numbers. First came a liberal number of the members of the White Cross. Then Father Bieniawski, in a fine float, with Liberty, Poland and Uncle Sam represented. Then came a long line of the members of St. Stanislaus and St. Adalbert societies.

“The parade included the following divisions and floats:

“Liberty Cadets, the Manistee County Service flag, the courthouse cannon, the Spanish War veterans with the Liberty Bell, Boy Scouts led by bearers of the colors of all allies, Red Cross, war board, Kliber’s band, Polish division, Knights Templar, K.P. service flag, misfit band, Iron Works float and division, Danish society, Eastlake school children, Filer City school children, diver float, Aug. Johnson machine shop float and marchers, 1872 float, high school teachers, Lakeside Club, Women’s Civic Society, Women’s Council of National Defense, Manistee Shipyards float and marchers, Miller Brothers, West Michigan Flooring Company and the fire department apparatus.”

Also making a brief mention as one of the things that was seen during the celebration was the sidewalks of River Street described as “…an embryo State Street in Chicago on New Year’s Eve.”

As with any celebration, the time comes when the body must rest and the revelry put away for another time. Such was the case with that first Armistice Day. Details on Manistee’s day of rest following the celebratory events of 11-11-18 were published in the Manistee News Advocate. Portions of the original article follow:

“Today came the relaxation. There were very few people on the streets this morning, although a brisk business was reported by the merchants. Victory business, they said, is good business. About the most industrious men were the city employees who are with the street department. Drifts of confetti and volumes of torn paper had to be cleaned up. The drinking fountains had been clogged by the paper, and it will take more than one day to clear up the disorderly appearance of the streets.”

While the celebration died down some, the following days were filled with church services and with the Thanksgiving holiday at hand, an overall thankfulness that the war, was at last finally over.

