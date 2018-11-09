West Michigan D League leadership conference teaches life skills

MANISTEE — The faces in the room were familiar to each other when students from the West Michigan D League gathered in Manistee on Thursday, but usually when they met it was being matched up at an athletic or academic competition.

However, this time 180 students from 10 schools in that league were coming to together for the biannual West Michigan D Leadership Conference where they worked together on learning leadership skills. Manistee County schools included Bear Lake, Brethren and Manistee Catholic Central. Other league schools participating were Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, Marion, Mesick, Pentwater, Baldwin and Mason County Eastern.

Bear Lake principal Sarah Harless said it was a great learning experience.

“It was great overall,” said Harless. “Jeff Heethuis from Jostens led the event and he did some leadership things with the kids. He does things with the kids for graduation, class rings, but he also does these leadership things as well and did it for free for us.”

Brethren High School principal Jake Veith said he couldn’t have been happier with the way things went at the conference.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our kids to be able to collaborate with other leaders of the West Michigan D League,” said Veith. “It’s nice to get out of that sports mind and work together. When they have an opportunity to get together like this they find out these other kids are pretty cool and they have a chance to develop friendships and see they are a lot like.”

Manistee Catholic Central principal Jason Allen said his students also gained a great deal from the conference.

“It was a wonderful event from my perspective,” said Allen. “Jeff did a great job in delivering a leadership message that is important in their lives and in addition to that the big benefit for me is our students have the ability to build friendships and interact with other students from around the West Michigan D League in an atmosphere and setting that isn’t competitive. The social aspect of it was great with me.”

Allen said what he liked was as the program began all the students were seated with students from their school, but that quickly changed.

“After about five minutes he said that is it for the rest of the day and that is good,” said Allen. “That is why they are already there as they know the kids from our school.”

Harless said as principals they looked at selecting students for the conference who had leadership qualities.

“The neat thing was we (as principals) selected students we could see as potential leaders in our school. They didn’t necessarily have to be athletes as we had a mix of students. A lot of times when you think about West Michigan D or an athletic conference it is always athletics, but we try to branch out in our league into other areas as well. So this was a good way to look at each other in ways other than being a competitor and more of a collaborator.”

She said the students were up and moving with different exercises and were talking among each other.

“The message was you can’t stand alone and have to work together to get things accomplished,” said Harless. “He did a spelling game where each of the 180 kids had a letter. Those with the X, Q, Y, or Z didn’t get many points because it was tough to spell words with those letters. In the end his point was you need others to spell words with those letters.”

Hence, that is where the collaboration came in for that particular exercise.

Veith added that the activities were great learning opportunities that included some valuable lessons.

“A lot of these things could have been done in a classroom,” said Veith. “Once they got done the light bulb went off with many of them on how it applies to their every day life. He did a great job of connecting things with the school and the community.”

It was all designed to make the students step out of their comfort zone and work with kids from other schools in a collaborative manner.

“They shared a lot of things and by the end of the day they set some goals to take back to their schools to work on collaboration activities,” said Harless.

Harless said the really neat thing about working with peer schools was the students could relate to each other more easily.

“We had some students go to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Leadership Conference earlier in the week,” said Harless. “Here at Bear Lake we had a few go to the MHSSAA one at the Grand Traverse Resort. They liked it, but a lot of our kids had the reaction that some of the other schools had 1,000 or 1,200 kids, so they had a hard time relating to some of the things in those schools. When they went to the West Michigan D they said it was cool because those schools were more on their level.”

Harless said it just made more sense to their students because they had the same type of issues since the were the same size. But more importantly these students will take the leadership qualities they learned and take them back to classmates and hopefully put them to use in their respective schools.