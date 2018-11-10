Manistee Area Tea Party to hold year end meeting

MANISTEE — This week, the Manistee Area Tea Party(MATP) will hold its year end meeting.

To conclude the year the group will be having a round table discussion about the recent election, a look forward to next year, as well as any other topics participants want to discuss.

With the different format the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and people can have dinner during the discussion if they would like. The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. For more information, search for the Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.