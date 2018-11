TO THE EDITOR:

As William Knodell wrote in a letter to the editor in the Oct. 30 edition of the News Advocate, “Political cartoons go too far”.

I think the cartoon in the Nov. 7 edition by Stiglich again went too far again saying that your vote was a waste of your time!

I believe Stiglich should pack his cloths and crayons and move to Washington. I am sure he could find a job in the White House or possibly Fox News.

Dan Jankwietz

Manistee